Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently purchased a luxurious new Santa Barbara mansion worth $14.7 million. It features a swanky library, spa, cinema, as well as and 16 bathrooms and nine bedrooms.

The house measuring 18,000 square feet on 5.4 acres of land in Montecito neighbors mansions by talk show hosts Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Following months of temporarily residing in actor Tyler Perry's home in Beverly Hills, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now relocated to Santa Barbara. According to a spokesperson, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year. They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as them for a family," reported Vogue.

Their new home is a few hours beyond Los Angeles where the Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland lives.

The couple is hoping that their infant son Archie would have a normal life in the coastal city.

The Sussexes purchased the property earlier this summer. The purchase marks the first house either of them has owned, reported Architectural Digest.

Details regarding their new mansion were not expounded given Prince Harry and Markle's concerns regarding security and privacy.

Through the course of 2019, the pair has resided in multiple homes in three countries, going from Frogmore Cottage (the Windsor house they received from the Queen) to a swanky Vancouver Island waterfront house in Canada. They are finally putting down roots in the US, five months after relocating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. reported Vanity Fair.

From a Russian businessman, they purchased their new California house in upscale Montecito with a $9.5million mortgage following the price being established by over $10million.

Their new home named "The Chateau'' features stunningly clipped hedges surrounding the estate's gates. Prince Harry and Markle are calling it their "sanctuary."

Photographs from a previous listing of the massive property display that it has a stripper pole installed in the gym. It is unknown if the eccentric feature has since been removed.

The main house features a library, spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, office, gym, arcade, game room, wine cellar, theater, and a five-car garage. The US House Listing also indicated that the estate shows off sweeping lawns, tall Italian cypress trees, tiered rose gardens, blooming lavender, a tennis court, century-old olive trees, children's cottage, tea house, and a pool.

According to real estate group Zillow, the entrance opens onto a broad lane paved with hand-cut Santa Barbara Stone leading through an elegant archway of trees to the main house.

Markle's mother Doria Ragland, known for acting as nanny to one-year-old Archie has reportedly visited the mansion.

Prince Harry's father Prince Charles has reportedly helped the former royals purchase the home. According to a source, the heir to the throne was willing to contribute.

