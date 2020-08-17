The rich and famous are fleeing Los Angeles in multitudes over its unrest. This includes rigid COVID-19 and municipal mismanagement that has prompted a crime wave.

Regarding downtown Los Angeles, a makeshift tent city comprised of flapping tarpaulins and cardboard boxes border Arnold Schwarzenegger's former gym on all sides.

Gold's Gym has long been correlated with the Hollywood Dream. It was the backdrop for Pumping Iron, a 1977 documentary chronicling a young, unknown Austrian bodybuilder Schwarzenegger as he made preparations for the Mr. Universe contest. Gold's is set merely a few hundred yards from the ocean in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, reported Daily Mail.

The film transformed Schwarzenegger into an overnight sensation and went on to become a global figure, marry a Kennedy family member, and become the governor of California.

New York, another coastal liberal city, is fazed the same dilemma of their respective residents fleeing. The ongoing novel coronavirus-induced measures have ignited a disturbing economic downturn in the past few months and NYC has been seeing a record of apartment vacancies, reported Faithwire.

According to Danny O'Brien, manager of Watford Moving & Storage, the moving business is bolstering in California. People moving to the suburbs, along with the rich and famous fleeing the state. He puts the blame on the state's "politics."

Junkies and homeless people, numerous of whom are apparently mentally ill, walk the palm-bordered streets zombie-like merely three blocks from multi-million-dollar homes looking across the Pacific.

Also Read: US President Donald Trump's Space Force Launches Top-Secret Spy Satellites

Stolen bicycles are stacked up on pavements cluttered with damaged syringes, reported The Daily Wire.

Now, Gold's Gym sits atop post-apocalyptic scenes that have littered much of LA. The City of Dreams has been transformed into an urban nightmare with locals leaving in flocks.

High profile people who comprise much of Tinseltown's tax base are leaving Hollywood.

This was only aggravated by the usual brash protesting and rioting that ensued in such areas.

Evidence backing people fleeing the state is proven by a recent bill wont to be introduced in the California state legislature. However, the bill has not been introduced yet and may not be implemented.

Democrat Rob Bonta is proposing a wealth tax on citizens who have acquired assets worth over $30 million.

TV bulletins are comprised of horror stories throughout the city of women being harassed during their morning jog or local citizens returning home to their front gardens to find strangers defecating.

According to a moving company, there is a "mass exodus'' from Hollywood correlated with politics.

Los Angeles is currently a city on the brink with ''For Sale'' signs appearing to be dotting all suburban streets. Middle-class people, particularly those with families, move for the safer suburbs to leave LA.

O'Brien's moving business is booming. ''August has already set records and we are only halfway through the month.

The Black Lives Matter protests with participants of thousands of people marching the streets occurred as mass gatherings such as church and funeral services were prohibited in order to mitigate the prevalence of the coronavirus.

Related Article: US President Donald Trump Visits Younger Brother in New York Hospital

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.