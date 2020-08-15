United States President Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump was hospitalized fighting for his life against a peculiar illness.

The news comes following a court battle with a niece over her disputable memoir that alleges their family is imbued with dysfunction. President Trump rushed to Robert's bedside after a White House news conference wherein he openly conveyed concern over his brother's ailment.

Robert has largely been under the radar in the past years unlike his prominent commander-in-chief sibling, reported New York Post.

As the youngest of five children, the real estate heir is peacefully living through his retirement years in Milbrook in upstate Dutchess County, New York.

The 72-year old was described as very ill, sources denoted. Details were not divulged, but he was apparently in a severe condition at the Upper East Side's New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Trump indicated a favorable relationship with Robert, describing that he is a "wonderful brother" and said that they have had a "great relationship from Day One.''

According to the president regarding his brother's legal battle, "Hopefully he'll be all right, but he's having a hard time.''

Robert is acclaimed as a supporter for a number of local charities, including having the responsibility as a trustee of the non-profit organization Angels of Light and a horse rescue group. One local resident described him to be a classy and respectable man.

According to Donald Trump at a press briefing on Friday regarding his brother's hospitalization, "I have a wonderful brother. We've had a great relationship for a long time, from day one. It's a long time ago. And he's in the hospital right now." reported AB7 News.

The president is visiting one of his four siblings following having flown out to New Jersey and then riding taking a helicopter ito Manhattan.

A pool photograph displayed Trump arriving at the aforementioned Upper East Side campus in order to visit his brother around 4:15 PM.

Riding a motorcade, he left after about 45 minutes and headed for his Bedminster country club in New Jersey to deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association.

Robert most recently received huge attention from the public for joining Trump's combat against their niece Mary Trump's exposing biography entitled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

He sued to block the memoir's publication, abiding by Trump that it would contravene a 2001 nondisclosure agreement restraining her from voicing out publicly regarding her family members.

In June, Donald Trump's brother reportedly underwent treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at nearby Mount Sinai Hospital. He was treated at least 11 days in the ICU for a serious condition.

Robert was formerly a recurring boldface name in Manhattan's social pages but has kept a lower profile since.

According to Mount Sinai's website, the NSICU specializes in the "compassionate care of patients who suffer from subarachnoid hemorrhage, acute ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage, subdural hematomas, coma, tumors of the brain and spine, severe or prolonged seizures, neuro-infections, spinal cord injury among others."

