US President Donald Trump's "Space Force" initiated 4 top-secret satellites into orbit from Virginia.

For the National Reconnaissance Office, the United States agency responsible for operating spy satellites, Minotaur IV rocket transferred the classified payload.

The aforementioned rocket was created by Northrop Grumman, a US defense tech company Northrop Grumman.

Since 2013, this is the first time a rocket in its line has flown, reported Non Perele. The mission marked the first time the space force has initiated from Nasa's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island.

"It's a go for launch of a Northrop Grumman Minotaur IV rocket July 15 from Nasa's Wallops Flight Facility," NASA indicated in a press release, according to Ebene Magazine.

The rocket lifted off at around 3p PM BST (10 AM ET) on Wednesday.

"The weather continues to look favorable for the launch," NASA continued, reported The US Sun.

There is little known information regarding the nature of the payload as the mission brief is almost ambiguous.

"NROL-129 supports NRO's overall national security mission to provide intelligence data to United States' senior policy makers, the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense," the mission brief indicated.

In December 2019, the Space Force was first instituted and is the first military service of the Air Force.

The 16,000 airmen and civilians that comprise the Space Force are technically among the Air Force which initially supervised hostile space operations.

US President Donald Trump has underscored that he views the newest service as crucial to the American defense's future.

The agency and spy satellites, for the sake of space warfare, are contributing to build and operate technologies.

The mission brief also indicated the NRO's satellites roles include to "provide global coverage against a wide range of intelligence requirements," and aid amid disaster relief efforts and emergencies.

Courtesy of NASA, the launch's live cast will be made available.

The 78-foot in height Minotaur IV was bolstered by engines taken from dismantled Cold War Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.

The aforementioned satellites were built, designed, and operated by the NRO.

SpaceFlightNow confirmed that 4 payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office were launched into orbit.

The purpose of such satellites were not divulged.

Courtesy of NASA, you could watch the NROL-129 launch here starting at 8:30 AM EDT (1230 GMT). Also, you could watch the initiation directly from NASA on the Wallops Flight Facility YouTube page.

The official liftoff time was identified until launch and the window for the launch opened at 9 AM ET (2 PM BST).

Northrop Grumman's Kurt Eberly stated, "The team is really excited and ready to get going here on this mission."

The NROL-129 satellites was initiated from Pad-0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at the Wallops facility.

"This will be our first U.S. Space Force mission and the first dedicated NRO mission from Wallops," according to the Space Force's Lt. Col. Ryan Rose, chief of Launch Small Launch and Targets Division at the Space and Missile Systems Center.

