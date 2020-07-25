If you would rather skip the hospital food and roommates, you could consult our list of the most luxurious birthing suites in the United States. Although more suitable for celebrities, a regular person can opt to be pampered in the precious moment of birthing.

You will be offered 5-star accommodations including 24-hour concierge service, spa-style pampering, and many more.

Commoners with a substantial amount of savings could deliver their newborn babies in the style of royals courtesy of posh maternity suites.

A lot of hospitals are trying to go that way now," according to Stephanie Johnson, founder and CEO of Bed Rest Concierge, a Dallas-based company that turns hospital rooms into sophisticated birthing centers. "We all want a little piece of what Beyoncé and Jessica Simpson are having. Patients aren't just looking for quality rating now, they're looking for amenities," reported Today.

If money is out of the question, there are factors to consider in selecting a conducive location for the arrival of your child into the world. Such sophisticated birthing suites are used by royalty, celebrities, and elite people, indicated Dandelion Chandelier.

1. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

VIP maternity suites are created to depict the outdoors. Medical equipment is stockpiled in wood-paneled cabinets and lighting drops, reported Parents.

This luxurious birthing suite offers a designated menu that caters to mothers' dietary restrictions. Food is even delivered by a tuxedo-clad "food ambassador." Birthing suites are equipped with a flat-screen television, a private bathroom, XM satellite radio, a refrigerator, and a warming bed for the delivered child.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Privacy Breach: Couple Sue Over Drone Photographs of Their Son, Archie

2. Cedars-Sinai Hospital

You could rent a 3-room, 2-bath Deluxe Maternity Suite at this Los Angeles hospital for an amount of a little over $4,000 a day. It has provided service to Hollywood celebrities including Kate Hudson, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham.

Suites feature soft colors, a deep-set lighting, and convenient birthing beds. Other amenities you can anticipate are a flat-screen TV and WiFi connection, a refrigerator stockpiled with bottled water and juice, and deluxe food service made for two (vegan and vegetable meals included).

3. Mount Sinai Hospital

At Mount Sinai Hospital, you could deliver in one among the multi-room maternity suites. You could possibly end up in the one that used to be designated to Gwyneth Paltrow upon birthing to her son Moses.

The suite overlooks views of Central Park and has a designated private nurse. Access to a midwifery program and a newborn photo service courtesy of Gaga Baby Photos are offered. A relaxing massage therapy for mothers and newborn infants are generously provided. Other elegant benefits include tea and cookies at 2 PM daily, manicure and pedicure, and a bedside mobile boutique.

4. Lenox Hill Hospital

Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly rented the whole maternity floor for $1.3 million as prepping for the birth of Blue Ivy, their daughter. Contrary to such reports, its executive director claims that the pop music celebrities stayed in an executive birthing suite and were billed the "standard rate."

Parents to newborns can expect to rent $850 to $2,400 a night for their luxurious birthing suite. Rooms feature dark wood cabinets, blond wood floors, plush robes, luxurious linens, Wi-Fi connection, and plasma screen televisions.

Related Article: '90 Day Fiancé': Nicole Nafziger Enraged Viewers For Leaving Daughter Behind

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.