Negative people have toxic habits that are taken out on other people and damage themselves or scar themselves for life.

Some of such people control other people's behavior or treat them as emotional punching bags in order to manage their own off-the-rails emotions. It is unhealthy and painful.

Some toxic people do not start off in their relationships being toxic. In may cases, there is a trauma or event that triggers their subsequent toxic behavior and insecurities, reported Medium.

Some unhealthy habits are promoted by pop culture as healthy, but not necessarily in reality, reported P.S. I Love You.

A toxic relationship occurs when one or both parties lapses into their own self-interest. The three traits of healthy relationships -- respect, trust, and love -- fall out of balance.

Life is precious so time spent surrounded by toxic, negative people drain the life out of us. Assess your co-workers, friends, or family members, reported GodVine.

To ensure that you are living life safe from such people and living to your full potential, here are the signs that basically scream "red alert'':

1. Disrespect during and after an argument

The other party in your relationship (romantic or platonic) should respect your way of dealing with an issue/s and you should respect theirs, even if you do not like it.

Meet halfway or in the middle somehow and resolve your communication issues.

A toxic person would not attempt to communicate and compromise with you. Instead, they will often impose their way onto you regardless of how uncomfortable it makes you feel. It is disrespectful and a sign of controlling behavior which is an alarming toxic habit.

2. Always worrying

Toxic people survive on worry which is a very unhealthy diet for the mind.

This particular mindset is rooted in the need to feel protected to an extreme degree. Practicing mindfulness and awareness in present moments are tools to squash worry. Sufficed by Anna Monnar when she said, "Whatever is going to happen will happen, whether we worry or not."

3. Possess an External Locus of Control

These people believe that everything that transpires to them is fate.

They think that they merely have bad luck and that they possess no control over events in their life. Taking little responsibility for events in their lives, they blame other people for their misfortune.

4. Not loving yourself and your partner simultaneously

If your mother raised you with love and you were looking for a father's love in a man, desiring a partner's love to fill a void of self-love will not suffice.

You will then learn that a wellspring of self-love exists deep inside. To overcome codependency, unlearn your beliefs regarding love and learn to love your own company. You should be whole by yourself and denounce the belief that two halves make a whole.

5. Controlling behavior

A toxic person could be a master manipulator and a consistent controller. They want to be put together by being in charge not just of their lives, but for yours and everyone surrounding them.

It is crucial that you protect yourself from such people with this toxic habit. They watch you much like a hawk, ready to pounce on every flaw and suffocating with a drive to be superior.

