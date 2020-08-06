Over a series of reports of her alleged difficult behavior, Meghan Markle earned the moniker "Duchess Difficult" from palace aides. Karen Gibson who was a choir member who sang at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 nuptials begs to disagree.

A surmised 1.9 billion people watched the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 39. The royal nuptials transpired in St George's Chapel, Windsor and had an audience of a mixture of royals, celebrities, and others close to the couple.

Meghan's reputation as Duchess Difficult

Numerous allegations have been tarnishing the Duchess of Sussex's image, especially in the recent months since her and the Duke of Sussex's renouncement of their membership as senior working members of the British royal family.

During her guesting at an episode of "Lorraine," Gibson spoke at length regarding the former royals and the wedding ceremony, reported The International News.

Gibson remarked to Christine Lampard, "They were wonderful, they were very down to earth and very friendly. We heard a bit of Harry's voice as well," as cited in Geo News.

She also spoke about The Kingdom Choir's new single. Regarding Markle's reputation for being demanding and Duchess Difficult, "Godmother of gospel. I have to say I didn't see the person that some people are talking about," reported Head Topics.

One highlight of the wedding ceremony was a performance by her gospel group, The Kingdom Choir. The group performed a remarkable version of Ben E. King's song ''Stand By Me'' from 1961. It was widely lauded by the public and commentators.

Gibson added, "Like any couple they liked things just so -- you have a particular vision for your day and why not? You want it to be lovely both for the world and for each other."

She believes that the song was very special to the couple and how it was performed.

The news comes after numerous statements by a palace staffer following their accounts to British author Tom Quinn regarding inside information for his slated to be released book, "Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle."

Markle's demands were said to be too much for palace aides.

It was divulged that the former "Suits" actress was usually labeled by staffers with fault-finding nicknames including "The Duchess of Difficult," "Me-Gain," "Di-Lite," and "Di 2."

While the performance for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's or "Duchess Difficult" seemingly ran smoothly, the run up to the big day was reportedly far from easy, requiring a laborous review process.

'Extraordinary claim' with Finding Freedom

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been denounced for the "extraordinary claim" that they did not corroborate with the writers of "Finding Freedom," their unofficial memoir.

The two writers who penned the book stated that they interviewed over 100 people but asserted that the Sussexes were not involved. However, royal expert Russell Myers thinks that the duke and duchess must have coordinated with the writers.

Myers stated that "all the allegation and claims have been corroborated by two people and one may wonder who those two people actually are."

Myers believes that there was corroboration because the Sussexes are currently setting off a number of lawsuits.

