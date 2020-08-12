Pizzagate conspiracy theories have now been reignited, circulating online.

A photograph displaying a T-shirt being sold at a Target bears the slogan "In Pizza We Trust." The T-shirt made its rounds on social media platforms along with the allegation that their department store was endorsing or was directly partaking in pedophilia.

This shirt is being sold at Target. Do not buy this for your children. Do not let your teenage daughters wear this. How dare they put our children in more danger by promoting this. In Pizza We Trust” with the all seeing eye you clearly see what’s happening right??? You see how pic.twitter.com/I2Vnjj9itk — daysebc (@daysebc) August 11, 2020

Target was previously claimed to be endorsing pedophilia by featuring products with flagrant pizza-related and occult representation.

Here is the narrative being alleged behind the T-Shirt featuring Illuminati pizza:

Back in 2016, John Podesta's personal email account, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, was hacked in a spear-phishing pounce and the contents of his e-mail account were divulged to the public by WikiLeaks. The emails consisted of encrypted messages alluding to human trafficking and associating members of the Democratic Party and a number of restaurants in the United States with an alleged child-sex ring.

The conspiracy theory had been transferred from internet message boards to the national news upon a 28-year-old man wielding a rifle in order to probe through the claims for himself. He eventually fired three shots inside the restaurant prior to discovering nothing dubious and later giving in to police officials, reported Aeon.

The theory was deemed false. It was followed by QAnon, another conspiracy theory that United States President Trump is combatting against a furtive network of political, media, business, and entertainment elites involving child trafficking and satanic plots, reported BBC.

Also Read: Ghislaine Maxwell Case Evidences Includes X-Rated Photographs and Videos of Underage Girls

A spokesman for the Target chain stated that the stores do not sell the aforementioned T-shirt but it was not made clear if it was made available in previous years.

Neither the T-shirt nor the Target store has been legitimately associated with pedophilia notwithstanding the item's availability, reported Snopes.

Snopes believes that the case may be that most people do not know that pizza is a representation of pedophilia, it is not because they are unaware of crucial and credible information. It is because the allegation is nonsensical.

As netizens browsed through the illegally obtained material which was Podesta's e-mail account contents, they observed that some of the emails referred to pizza.

This was an innocent detail for the majority of political observers. Podesta suggested using a pizza oven to cook dinner in one e-mail and he advised purchasing pizza for political volunteers in another e-mail. However, 4Chan users hypothesized that the food was a code word for pedophilia. They deduced that the first letters in the phrase "cheese pizza" are also the first letters of the phrase "child pornography."

The insubstantial association between "child pornography" and "cheese pizza" is stretched thinner when taking into consideration that the phrase "cheese pizza" never appeared in Podesta's emails. Netizens were attempting to read between the lines and created things that they wanted to translate.

One of the most blatant indications that the pizza conspiracy theory was practically procured out of thin air was linked to the allegation that a sex trafficking ring was being operated in the basement of a pizza parlor in Washington, D.C. The pizza parlor did not have a basement. The face of the conspiratorial website InfoWars, Alex Jones, apologized for his role in the prevalence of such false rumors.

Related Article: Fact Check: Is Spongebob Squarepants' Home Located on Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pedo Island'?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.