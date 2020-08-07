A bridesmaid of Princess Diana has divulged that she socialized with Jeffrey Epstein including at his infamous private island. She said that she was lucky that she was not molested by the convicted pedophile who committed suicide behind bars.

According to Clementine "Clemmie" Hambroshe, in 1999, she flew on Epstein's private jet twice after visits to his ranch at New Mexico and Little St. James in the United States Virgin Islands.

Prince Andrew was also one among numerous of Jeffrey Epstein's powerful connections.

British writer Hambro was a bridesmaid at Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales' wedding ceremony held in 1981, reported "Tatler."

Epstein allegedly abused young women and girls but Hambro said that she was not privy to such misbehavior.

Her purpose at the time was a work trip with a female colleague. "I visited Epstein's new house in Santa Fe and discussed the artworks he was going to buy," according to Hambro, indicated BCSCT.

Hambro, who is a great-granddaughter of Winston Churchill, stated that she was distressed by such revelations regarding the financier's treatment. She continued that she hopes the victims of rape and molestation "will get the justice they so richly deserve," reported The Canadian.

"The second trip, to Little St. James, was a personal invitation, which I thought would be fun to accept, but I didn't know anyone there, didn't really enjoy myself, and never went back. My heart breaks for all the survivors, now I know what happened on that island," she added.

Flight logs display that Hambro flew on Epstein's jet following her visit to his New Mexico ranch and his Little St James Island, known to locals as "Pedo Island." The logs were indicated in a batch of unsealed court documents in Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre's defamation case against Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

On Feb. 21, 1999, the logs display that Hambro flew with Epstein, Maxwell, and two other women from Santa Fe where Epstein had his "Zorro Ranch" and to New Jersey's Teterboro Airport.

Until eight years later, Epstein was not convicted of sexual offenses.

Hambro is the most recent name in a series of Epstein's former associates revealed by travel logs, including an aristocrat, the Countess of Iveagh (then Clare Hazell), and an alleged former girlfriend, Shelley Lewis. No suggestion has been indicated that either woman was involved in any misconduct.

Princess Diana's bridesmaid is also the daughter of British banker Richard Hambro. She was only five years old when she participated in the wedding ceremony.

