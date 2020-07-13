British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is reported to have been moving from cell to cell because authorities are worried that she might be assassinated before she stands trial.

Life in danger

The New York Post revealed that the 58-year-old British socialite was forced to sleep on a bare mattress and to wear paper clothes so that she could not hang herself with bedsheets or clothes, just like what Epstein allegedly did.

Now insiders told The DailyMail on July 12 that authorities are afraid that someone will try to assassinate her so they are constantly moving her around inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. An insider said that Maxwell is being moved from one cell to another and she sometimes has a cellmate to keep an eye on her.

The source said that billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died in his cell, and now authorities are terrified that the same thing will happen to Maxwell. There are also fears over a coronavirus outbreak in the prison system, and she could get infected and it could kill her.

Cameron Lindsay, a former warden, stated that the risks for a high-profile inmate like Maxwell are real and that to take someone out like Maxwell would be a badge of honor in the subculture of prisons.

After being forced to wear paper clothes as a precaution, Maxwell is now in prison regulation pants and a khaki shirt. She also had unkempt nails and long hair and she looks different from her previous style of a perfectly groomed socialite.

Maxwell was in deep shock when she got arrested but is now getting better. She is also said to not whine nor complain while in prison.

According to sources, Maxwell's day starts at 6 a.m, and she eats whole-wheat toast, fruit, and grits for breakfast. Her phone calls are limited to 15 minutes, and her monthly maximum minutes per month is 300. She is also banned from having any sexually suggested or nude photos.

Maxwell, who is now facing four counts of sex trafficking and two counts of perjury, was transferred to the facility after she was arrested in New Hampshire last week. She is now expected to be arraigned on July 14.

Jeffrey Epstein was 66 years old when he was arrested August 2019, he was then found hanged in his cell in a Manhattan facility. He was held on child sex charges.

Epstein's logbook

The threat to Maxwell's life is real since she is ready to say the names of everyone who were involved in the child sex trafficking ring that was previously run by her and Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the FBI, Epstein kept a logbook and listed all the names of his donors, sponsors, accomplices, and clients. There are CEOs, Powerful businessmen, Hollywood celebrities, and even royalties listed in the logbook, as reported by The Guardian.

The names that are already out in public are President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew of the UK, Naomi Campbell, Chris Tucker, Kevin Spacey, and Leslie Wexner.

