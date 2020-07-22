In his first campaign event on Sunday, Kanye West had a mental breakdown and relayed an emotional speech, backpedaling on his previous statements regarding abortion. He divulged that he almost aborted his daughter.

The 43-year-old music artist gave the statement that he "almost killed" his daughter North West in 2012 to a group of attendees at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston on July 19.

West's first political rally since declaring his bid for United States presidency raised eyebrows. The dramatic speech circulated on social media platforms.

The lengthy speech touched on topics including abortion, religion to licensing deals, and international trade before the cluster of people in North Charleston, South Carolina, reported Fox 11.

When reality mogul Kim Kardashian was considering abortion when she was pregnant with now-7-year-old North, West recounted, "I remember when my girlfriend (at the time) called me screaming and crying... Then, she said, 'I'm pregnant.' And for one month, and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child." Then the couple had a revelation. "I said, 'We are going to have this child.' I know people who are 50 years old who don't have a child. So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," according to BCK.

The rapper is seemingly pursuing his bid for presidency following his signing of official documents.

Kanye West in a mental breakdown stated, "I almost killed my daughter. I almost killed my daughter," reported Mirror.

West previously deleted an anti-abortion tweet regarding'6-month fetus' after much criticism.

He made his stance clear before the audience when he discussed the reproductive health care service "Planned Parenthood."

Kardashian's husband in his speech donned a bulletproof vest and had "2020" shaved into his head.

Kardashian was reportedly sobbing on the phone when she informed him of her pregnancy, then he received a message from God through his laptop.

Everything on his laptop went black and white, which God apparently communicated to him that "if you f**k with my vision I'm gonna f**k with yours." He then came to a decision that they will have the child.

West confessed that his father to abort him, but his mother apparently saved his life.

He indicated, that the bible stated that "Thou shall not kill."

The highest-paid hip-hop artist of 2019 revealed that when he did not want the child, Kardashian protected their baby.

The Yeezy fashion mogul shouted to the crowd that Kardashian already had the pills in her hand when she made the aforementioned phone call.

Kanye West in his mental breakdown said that even if his wife were to divorce him after his speech, she brought North's life into the world.

West said that he was living the rapper lifestyle when the news of the pregnancy arrived.

The Jesus is King rapper stated his stance, "My stance is not to make abortion illegal at all. It should always be legal but there should be an option of maximum increase." He defined maximum increase as, "everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars or something."

