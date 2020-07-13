Kim Kardashian has divulged her real beliefs regarding husband Kanye West's bid for presidency and his bipolar disorder.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is apparently concerned about West's condition, particularly in his recent interview with Forbes.

West is reportedly grappling with his bipolar disorder again amid the frenzy over the rapper's bid for presidency declaration.

Kardashian was seemingly distressed as she opened up to Malika Haqq, her close friend, outside of her Malibu home, amid her West's bipolar episode, reported The Sun.

The news indicated that his bipolar disorder has affected his decision-making, leaving his family problematic.

Kardashian is reportedly not in agreement with West's political perspective, according to The Sun US.

The 39-year-old was photographed looking discomfited outside her house.

West's declaration raised eyebrows across the internet, reported E! News.

The aspiring politician was judged as rambling in his 4-hour-long interview regarding his COVID-19 bout, mental health, and presidential campaign plans.

His presidential bid is very late in the game in terms of reaching deadlines and people pondered over who his advisors would be.

West and Kardashian were recently under the radar for their alleged arguing.

Elon Musk, a close friend of West, was supposedly one of West's advisors, but his stance seemed to have changed.

The billionaire Tesla founder initially pledged his support for West's bid for presidency on July 4.

West reportedly experiences serious episodes of his bipolar disorder once a year, with sources thinking he is currently in one of the series.

West disclosed his mental health to TMZ in 2018 and stated he stopped taking medication because it restrained his creative process.

According to a source, "Kim is very concerned for him. She understands that he goes through this from time to time. He's very passionate in everything he does, which Kim respects, but she doesn't always agree with his actions."

West initially experiences both manic and depressive episodes regarding his bipolar disorder," but had supposedly been doing well for a long duration. He was said to be struggling again.

Kardashian's eyes were shielded in the sighting behind stylish sunglasses, but she appeared to be passionate regarding the topic. She sported blow-dried hair and nude lips.

West criticized Planned Parenthood as an organization spearheaded by white supremacists guided by the devil, attracting condemnation across social media platforms.

According to sources, his family and close friends are concerned but they believe his condition will stabilize.

West's wife is currently in LA with the married pair's four kids while he is in Wyoming.

A source claimed on Kardashian's response, "It's super stressful for Kim because Kanye's behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried."

The music artist was confined to the hospital in 2016 after a psychiatric emergency.

On David Letterman, he explained his condition, "When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything."

