Music artist Kanye West has divulged that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February. This disclosed news came days following his declaration of a bid for the United States presidency.

The producer took to Twitter regarding his 4th of July declaration as pundits attempted to surmised whether to take his bid for US presidency seriously or not, reported Forbes.

The sneaker mogul revealed that he is running for presidency in 2020 under the Birthday Party, a new banner.

It was not clarified if West tested for the novel coronavirus or antibodies. He said that he is praying for a cure, according to ABC 7.

The aspiring politician has been widely denounced due to his steadfast support of US President Donald Trump earlier, but now, he revealed that he lost belief in the commander-in-chief.

He was discussing his purported goal for presidency to Forbes when he revealed that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus in February, reported Billboard.

West described the symptoms that he experienced shivering, shaking in bed, taking hot showers, and watching videos telling him measures to get over the illness.

He asserted that he is very serious regarding his running.

Other than the bid for presidency, his Forbes interview chronicled his previous support of President Trump, politics, and his beliefs.

The 43-year-old recalled that a person informed him that Drake tested positive for the coronavirus and his reaction was, "Drake can't be sicker than me!"

He also had an anti-vaccine perspective. When people say that a vaccine is the solution to the pandemic, he is seriously dubious.

The US Presidential Elections 2020 is slated to transpire in November this year.

He asserted that his tweet was not for the sake of publicity.

The "Stronger" star assured that the illness had no involvement with his decision to run this 2020.

He stated that God provided him the clarity and the timing was right. People were labeling him as crazy.

He also went on to spin his unbacked conspiracy theory regarding alleged tracking instruments concealed in vaccines.

He said they are the mark of the devil, putting chips inside of people to control their ways and to "make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven."

West wrote on Twitter for his presidential bid, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."

West will have guidance from Elon Musk along with an obscure vice presidential candidate already handpicked by him.

On losing his confidence towards Trump, he said, "It looks like one big mess to me. I don't like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker."

The wordsmith was alluding to the news in June that Trump was briefly placed in an underground bunker amid protests at the White House over police violence and racial inequality.

