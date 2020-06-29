Justin Bieber has filed a defamation lawsuit worth $20 million against 2 women who alleged him of sexual assault.

The two women aired out their claims on Twitter earlier this week.

The 26-year-old recently denied the said accusations on the social media platform by the 2 women only known as Danielle and Kadi. Both claimed he sexually assaulted them separately in 2014 and 2015, reported The Bradford Era.

He also provided evidence that he was elsewhere during the time of the first claim. Now, he is pursuing legal action to sue both Twitter users and he also believes that they bear the same identity.

According to Danielle, the sexual assault transpired in Austin, Texas in 2014. The second woman, Kadi, stated that the incident happened in New York City in 2015, according to The Blast.

The Canadian pop singer filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court following his statement Twitter earlier this week that the woman in 2014's accusation of sexual assault a woman was "factually impossible, reported The New Nation.

The "Purpose" singer refuted the claims providing photos, receipts, and articles. Bieber's lawyers have denounced the allegations as falsified by irrefutable documentary evidence and the accusers' own admissions.

Bieber also denounced that the accusations were made in attempts to get attention.

He is suing in defamation damages; $10 million for each of the statements made to tarnish his name.

The two Twitter users are identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe-1 (aka Danielle) and Jane Doe-2 (aka Kadi). The tweets dated June 20 and June 22, 2020 have been since removed.

Bieber described the accusations as "fabricated lies."

According to the lawsuit, although Bieber went to the restaurant, he did not stay at the aforementioned hotel as Danielle's tweets alleged.

The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial.

Neither of the two women could be contacted for a comment.

Bieber's complaint indicated that the allegations were "contradicted by her own prior written statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts, and her allegations are a complete fabrication for the self-stated purpose of garnering fame and attention, and there are numerous witnesses to contradict Kadi's malicious lies."

Earlier this week, the Canadian singer released a statement in a series of tweets that every sexual abuse claim should be taken very seriously.

Court documents obtained by TMZ indicated that the hitmaker has "indisputable documentary evidence" to back that the claims are nothing but lies.

The Grammy winner believes that Danielle had the idea for her allegations based on news that he was at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014.

Bieber made an appearance at the SXSW Festival and performed at the last minute of the festival. Due to his late appearance, the venue owner was not aware of him arriving to perform until 20 minutes prior to his arrival.

He tweeted that he appeared on stage with his former assistant and performed a few songs. He then added that he attended the event with former girlfriend Selena Gomez and linked a US Magazine article about Gomez being present at the show alongside him.

