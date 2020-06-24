Justin Bieber had released a statement in response to his alleged sexual assault. He firmly denied the claim.

In recent years, social media has been an essential avenue for sexual assault victims with a growing number of men and women coming forward with alleged abuses.

The "Purpose" singer is dealing with 2 allegations of sexual assault on Twitter from women. He has refuted one woman's allegation but has yet to respond to the 2nd woman, according to Scary Mommy.

One woman aired out her allegations on Twitter against the Grammy winner. In 2014, he apparently had sex with her without a given consent in a hotel room in Austin, reported Cinema Blend. The woman under the name "Danielle" posted a statement chronicling her encounter with Bieber, alleging the singer sexually assaulted her at Houston's Four Seasons Hotel.

The issue is even more controversial due to the #MeToo movement wherein Hollywood underscores a reckoning of powerful men abusing and assaulting women.

Bieber aired out his statement to Twitter, issuing a surge of responses, addressing his whereabouts. He said that the narrative is "factually impossible," according to Hypebae.

Bieber wrote on Twitter, "I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight."

The woman claiming the sexual assault incident in 2014 remarked as part of her statement, "He then pulled down my underwear, unbuckled his pants, pulled his underwear down, grabbed the bed covers and threw it over us."

Also Read: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez got married secretly in the Caribbean? Jelena moving to Grand Prairie or Canada post-wedding

"I was very uncomfortable, and I felt myself starting to hyperventilate. I told him to get off because I was starting to worry about my friends, but it was too late. He forced himself inside me before I got the last few words out."

Meanwhile, the account under the name Danielle has since been deleted.

The Twitter user who withheld her surname alleged that Bieber brought her to a separate room where he assaulted her, clarifying that she was 21 years old at the time while the "What Do You Mean" singer was 20.

The 26-year-old husband of Hailey Baldwin stated that unlike rumors, he did not want to regard sexual abuse lightly.

He said he immediately wanted to respond. He ensured that he gathered the facts before releasing a statement out of respect to victims dealing with the said issues.

Bieber clarified that the narrative is false. Instead, he spent the evening with former girlfriend Selena Gomez.

He explained that on that night, he and his team arrived late from Houston, performed, and then eventually headed to an Airbnb along with Gomez, his team, and a couple of friends on the 9th of March.

The second woman's account is still active and is not anonymous.

Bieber's spokesperson stated that they had no comment with nothing to add to the pop singer's statement.

Related Article: Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining World Tour Due To Reduced Passion In Performing: Thinks Fans Deserve The Best Of His Concerts

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.