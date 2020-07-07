A man was fatally gunned while crossing a street in the Bronx while holding hands with his 6-year-old daughter, a disturbing surveillance video showed.

The footage was posted on Twitter by the New York City Police Department's chief of detectives Rodney Harrison.

The murder in broad daylight is among the series of violence threatening to be prevalent in the largest city in America, reported "The New Zealand Herald."

The gunning of Anthony Robinson, 28, in front of his 6-year-old daughter was among the 11 fatal New York shootings last weekend.

The video displayed the 28-year-old approaching a Bronx intersection on Sunday, according to News10 ABC.

He appeared holding his daughter's hand then focusing on a dark sedan that slowed down upon halting at the crosswalk.

The father turned his back to the sedan as he seemed to be saying something to his daughter when they were almost out of the crosswalk.

The vehicle gradually met them when a gun was pointed through the window of the sedan and struck the man 4 times.

The daughter escaped as the sedan speeds off and was unharmed.

The man then fell down to the ground following being shot.

NBC News investigative reporter Tom Winter indicated on July 6 that "(there has) been a 204% increase in... (NYC) shooting victims over the past 28 days compared to last year."

Over 110 people had been gunned in New York City in a span of nine days.

According to police officials, Robinson was discovered with a gunshot wound on the chest lying on the ground in front of 221 East 170th St.

Also Read: Teenagers Share TikTok Video As They Find Suitcase Stuffed With Human Remains

Friends of his pointed out that he resided in East New York and used to visit his family or work at the Bronx.

Robinson had traveled from Brooklyn to spend the holiday weekend with Khloe, his daughter. The Bronx is the address of the pigtailed girl's mother who shares custody of her.

The unassuming pair was walking along E. 170th St. before 6 PM.

A passenger of the sedan leaned out and fired the shot when the father and daughter were walking along Sheridan Ave. in Mount Eden.

The NYPD addressed any person with information about the incident to reach out to them at the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be strictly in secrecy, according to the police.

He had 3 children with the youngest one born a couple of months ago, friends of his for years remarked.

None of the four fired shots hit anyone else.

At BronxCare Health System, Robinson was declared dead.

With the investigation being conducted, an arrest has yet to be made.

Sixty-three individuals were shot and 11 resulted in death in 44 separate shooting cases across New York City over the 4th of July weekend.

"CCTV footage obtained during the investigation shows the victim was with his 6-year-old daughter when a vehicle pulled up next to him opening fire, striking the victim multiple times. The male later died from his injuries," Harrison stated.

Related Article: Hillary Clinton: Maria Ressa Convicted for Doing Her Work as Journalist

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.