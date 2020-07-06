Days after authorities arrested Ghislaine Maxwell for her involvement in Epstein's child sex trafficking ring, news started circulating that Maxwell is willing to name Epstein's clients in order to save herself.

Spilling the beans

Maxwell was Epstein's ex-girlfriend and is said to be the one who recruited children as young as 14 years old to have illegal sexual activities with Epstein in his Manhattan estate, Palm Beach estate, and her London residence.

Christopher Mason, a TV host, said that he believes Maxwell had access to videotapes from all of Epstein's properties, but now the footage has gone missing. He said that a lot of powerful people will be very worried if those tapes are given to the authorities.

So who are the powerful and famous people in Epstein's black book? According to numerous reports, the top of the list is Former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew of the UK, and Alan Dershowitz. All three have been photographed with Epstein through the years, with Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton even posing for a picture just outside Epstein's infamous private plane.

Glenn Dubin, a billionaire hedge fund owner and his wife, Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin, who founded the Dubin Breast Center of the Tisch Cancer Institute at the Mount Sinai Medical Center are two of the closest people to Epstein.

Dr. Andersson-Dubin briefly dated Epstein before she married Glenn Dubin in 1994. Andersson-Dubin has always been vocal about her support for Epstein after he was convicted on prostitution charges in 2008. She said that she was 100% comfortable with Epstein around her children, who were minors at the time, according to The New York Post.

Other names

Another is Clare Hazell, the Countess of Iveagh, who is married to Edward Guinness of the famous Guinness beer. Hazell, who is now 44 years old, had worked for Epstein back in the early 1990s and flew on his infamous private plane at least 32 times from 1998 to 2000. She witnessed Epstein with his friends who also rode the "Lolita Express".

The billionaire owner of Victoria's Secret, Leslie Wexner, hired Epstein as his financial adviser on Wall Street back in 1987, and he gave him power of attorney over his fortune.

According to an insider who talked to New York Magazine, they found the relationship between Wexner and Epstein odd since Wexner just gave his money to Epstein.

In 2007, Wexner suddenly cut his ties with Epstein, saying that he could not work with someone as "disgusting and sickening as Epstein." A representative for Wexner talked to The Post after a reporter left messages regarding Wexner's connection to Epstein, but the representative declined to comment on the issue.

Former Gov. Bill Richardson of New Mexico, who is now 72 years old and former US Sen. George Mitchell, who is now 86 years old, is also involved in the sex scandal. Mitchell oversaw the Philadelphia Archdiocese compensation fund for victims of clergy sex abuse back in 2018.

The two politicians are now distancing themselves from Epstein, especially after Maxwell's arrest on July 2. Both have denied the claims of the victims who said that Mitchell asked them for a sexual massage at Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach and that their bodies were put on the banquet menu.

Richardson was also fast to deny the claims and stated on Fox News that he only had limited interactions with Epstein and that he was never in the presence of children. He also denied having been on the "Lolita Express" and setting foot on Pedophile Island.

