On July 7, 2020, an article was published on America's Last Line of Defense stating that the FBI had uncovered emails between deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and congressman Adam Schiff.

Possible connection?

The article states that the FBI was able to find 256 emails between Epstein and Schiff. The also read that there are more and more people being revealed in Epstein's list, those who have visited his infamous Epstein Isle.

The article mentioned that the emails were found on Hilary's private email server and among those emails, 256 of them were between Epstein and Congressman Schiff. The contents of the emails discussed trips to the infamous Epstein Isle and other things that were too vile to mention.

So was it true? Snopes investigated the matter and it turned out that it was false. The article originated on a website that describes its articles as satirical.

The website also added a disclaimer that their articles are fiction. The website added that they are not fake news because their articles are not real in the first place. Any similarities between their articles and real-life are pure coincidence and the actual people, places, and events are coincidental.

What are satire articles?

Satire is a genre and a literary device that is meant to criticize and scorn human nature. Satire articles are usually political in focus but it does not have to be. It is used in literature too and writes use humor, irony, and exaggeration to create satire.

Satire is also used in a lot of works of literature to show vice and foolishness in organizations, humans, or even governments. It uses irony, sarcasm, and usually ridicules the situation. It is used to achieve political or social change or even to prevent it.

Jeffrey Epstein's connections

According to an article published by The Washington Post, Jeffrey Epstein's inner circle have been accused of helping him run a child sex-trafficking ring that victimized hundreds of underage girls throughout the years. Epstein has also established powerful connections, from politicians, businessmen, celebrities and royalties.

Organizations such as MIT and Harvard University accepted donations from Epstein. His address book and the logs of his "Lolita Express" jet are filled with famous names. After his arrest, most of the people on the list distance themselves from him and claimed they did not do anything wrong.

Just last week, Epstein's ex-girlfriend and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested for her participation in the sex-trafficking ring. Although she denied any wrongdoing, prosecutors were able to dig up the names on Epstein's orbit, according to CNN.

Nadia Marcinkova, Epstein's former personal assistant was said to have help Epstein move the underage girls around his properties. Sarah Kellen, Adriana Ross, and Lesley Groff, all of whom were Epstein's former personal assistants, were also said to be in on the operation.

Epstein usually hosted parties on his estates and he invited powerful and famous people to travel on his private plane. He also hosted gatherings on his private island where the underage girls were forced to have sex with Epstein's friends.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is one of the famous names on Epstein's logbook. Leslie Wexner, the founder, and CEO of The L Brands Corporation is also on the list. Jean-Luc Brunel, owner of a modeling agency, Marvin Minsk, an MIT scientist, Glenn Dubin, the Hedge Fund manager, and Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard Law professor were all on the list.

Other famous names on the list are former US President Bill Clinton, US President Donald Trump, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and actor Kevin Spacey.

