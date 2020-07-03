After the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, and accomplice, UK's Prince Andrew is now pressured to talk to FBI investigators about his involvement in Epstein's child sex trafficking ring.

The Prince's involvement

At a press conference held in New York, the prosecutors detailed all the allegations that are facing Maxwell. They then urged Prince Andrew to come forward.

Audrey Strauss, the acting US attorney for the southern district of New York, stated that they would welcome the Prince in the state so they can talk to him and they would like to have the benefit of his statement, according to The Guardian.

A source that is close to Prince Andrew's working group said that his lawyers have communicated with the US Department of Justice twice in the past month.

The source said that Prince Andrew's team remains bewildered given that they have communicated with the DOJ last month and they still have no response, as reported by The DailyMail.

On July 2, Maxwell as arrested at her luxury hideaway in a small town in New Hampshire. Maxwell is the ex-girlfriend and accomplice of the convicted pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has always been open about his friendship with Maxwell and claimed she introduced him to Epstein.

Epstein allegedly committed suicide in August 2019 after he was charged for sex trafficking minors. The prosecutors have continued their investigation and they sought testimony from the Prince. He is facing accusations from Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that she was forced to have sex with him at the London home of Maxwell when she was only 17 years old. The Prince denied the claims.

On July 2, the investigators accused Maxwell of hiding. They claimed that she had lied repeatedly about her involvement in the abuse and transportation of underage girls because the truth was "almost unspeakable".

The federal prosecutor Strauss told the press that Maxwell played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims for abuse. There are cases in which she participated in the sexual abuse of the children. She pretended to be someone that the minors could trust.

Maxwell's involvement

Maxwell has been accused of abuse by several women for years. They claimed that she would pressure them on giving Epstein a massage, then later pressure them into having sex with him. All of the accusations over the years never resulted in charges against her, according to Time.

Aside from Epstein, the girls were also given to Epstein's clients, and one of them is alleged to be Prince Andrew. Maxwell has always denied the accusations and everything that connected her to Epstein. Maxwell has always been discreet and her exact location was always unknown since the arrest of Epstein back in 2019 on charges that he raped, abused, and trafficked minors in Florida and Manhattan from 2002 to 2005.

The search for Maxwell has been the subject of intense speculation, with reported sightings and rumors of her location popping up across the United States and even on other countries.

Maxwell was finally arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire. William Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the New York FBI Office said at a press conference that they have been discreetly keeping tabs on Maxwell's whereabouts.

