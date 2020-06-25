The media and the public have long argued on the real narrative behind "Megxit" since the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex declared their renouncement of senior membership in the royal family in January.

Meghan Markle has always been touted for the former royal couple's decision to step down, suggesting that she manipulated Prince Harry. In reality, the stunning decision was in the making for 23 years.

When Samir Hussein, royal family photographer, captured a photograph of Prince Harry and Markle the split second the former royal couple had both arms linked under one umbrella facing each other and beaming, the image became iconic, reported The New Yorker.

The image may have alluded to nuptial bliss, but it concluded the abrupt rift of the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the Firm and Britain.

Immediately after stepping down from royal engagements, according to an insider, they are "happier and more relaxed" bonding as a family being away from the limelight, according to KSAT 12.

When the pair made the announcement on January 8 in early 2020 to step down as senior royals, releasing the statement early was believed to have been against the Queen's wishes.

The Sussexes were involved in talks with Prince Charles, Prince Harry's father, regarding the departure from the British royal family, reported Express.

There is one clue that indicated the Sussexes were all along looking to renounce their royal duties.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Pregnant Again? Prince Harry's Wife Allegedly Hiding Baby Bump

The former royal pair planned to divide time between Britain and North America when they relocated to Los Angeles, Markle's hometown.

Their son Archie has a surname and they chose not to give him a title such as Prince or Lord. The decision could have been a big clue of the imminent decision for the family to have the same last name.

Long before Megxit and the proposal of Prince Harry to the former "Suits" actress, he expressed his unhappiness regarding royal life.

Prince Harry remarked in an interview with Angela Levin, on the time he was close to quitting the royal family. "I felt I wanted out." He eventually decided to stay and worked out his role in The Firm.

The decision was reportedly Prince Harry's choice.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one made lightly," the former Duke of Sussex stated in January during a speech at a charity dinner.

He said they were involved in numerous talks after going through turmoil. "And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

The driving force behind his distaste of the media was the loss of Princess Diana, his mother. Her death was due to injuries resulting from a car crash upon being hounded by the paparazzi in 1997.

Prince Harry had a semblance of normal or ordinary life when he was enlisted to the military, according to royal commentator Kristen Meinzer.

"Prior to that, his life was in palaces, boarding schools, on polo fields, and other elite places that are far from how the rest of us live. The military changed that."

Related Article: Prince William Gradually Becoming Blind? Duke Says His Eyesight is "Just a Blur"

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.