Prince William and Princess Kate preparing to relocate with their three children to Forest Lodge Windsor, marking what insiders have described as their 'forever home'.

The move, expected later this year, comes after a period of personal challenges including Princess Kate's cancer treatment and King Charles III's ongoing health concerns.

Kensington Palace confirmed the relocation, with the couple leaving behind Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where they have lived since 2022.

Leaving Adelaide Cottage Behind

Adelaide Cottage, their current residence, became associated with a series of difficult milestones, including the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the public disclosure of health struggles within the Royal Family.

Forest Lodge Windsor is seen as a fresh start, providing stability and privacy for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

wst it's official! that prince william and his wife are the Prince and Princess of Wales. the wales family pic.twitter.com/QSXlTw9YV6 — Western Enthusiast (@westenthu) September 10, 2022

Inside Forest Lodge Windsor

Forest Lodge is a Grade II–listed Georgian residence set within the historic Windsor Great Park. Built more than 300 years ago, the eight-bedroom home retains many of its original architectural features. These include intricate plaster cornices, original stonework, marble fireplaces, and Venetian windows. The property also boasts a striking half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.

Located within the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park, the lodge offers proximity to Lambrook School, where the Wales children are enrolled. Its setting combines royal heritage with practical convenience, making it an ideal family base for the couple as they balance public duties with private family life.

Lovely news from Kensington Palace as they confirm The Prince and Princess of Wales are moving to a new home “Forest Lodge” on the Windsor Great Park estate. The house is just a few minutes walk from the Royal Lodge, where the York family lives, very, very close. pic.twitter.com/SOpxCqT9Vf — Rodrigo (@The_QVDS) August 15, 2025

Renovations and Value

The property underwent a major £1.5 million ($2.03 million) restoration in 2001 to preserve its period character while updating structural features. At the time, it was valued at approximately £5.5 million ($7.45 million). Current estimates place its worth closer to £16 million ($21.68 million).

Planning applications submitted in June detail modest internal and external works, including the replacement of doors and windows, as well as updates to ceilings and floors.

Notably, no major structural changes or additional buildings are planned, keeping the renovations focused on maintenance and functional improvements.

Breaking Royal Tradition

What sets this move apart is how it departs from long-standing royal traditions. Unlike other royal residences, Forest Lodge Windsor will not accommodate live-in staff.

This decision represents a significant break with convention, as senior royals have historically maintained households with full-time domestic staff residing on site.

In addition, William and Kate are personally funding both the renovation costs and ongoing rent. According to The Telegraph, the couple are paying for the move themselves, underscoring a deliberate shift from taxpayer-supported royal residences.

This stands in contrast to previous arrangements, such as the publicly-funded refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. By choosing a self-funded approach, the Prince and Princess of Wales have avoided the public scrutiny and criticism that has often accompanied royal housing projects in recent years.

A Permanent Family Base

Royal commentators have highlighted the 'forever home' aspect of the move, emphasising that it marks a long-term commitment rather than a temporary arrangement.

According to The Independent, the relocation to Forest Lodge Windsor is being viewed as a permanent base for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. The property offers the family stability within a historically significant royal setting.

For William and Kate, the move is seen as part of a broader effort to create a private, family-centred environment while continuing to fulfil their public roles. The choice reflects a modern royal lifestyle, balancing heritage with a new approach to tradition.

Originally published on IBTimes UK