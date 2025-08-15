Buckingham Palace has issued a rare update on King Charles III's health, confirming that the monarch continues to receive treatment for cancer and is responding positively. The statement, released this week, reiterated that the type of cancer will not be disclosed in line with the Palace's medical privacy policy.

The news follows months of speculation after the King's diagnosis was first made public, and comes as he continues to balance treatment with his royal duties.

Background on the Diagnosis

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. The disease was detected during a hospital procedure in January for a benign prostate enlargement, and officials confirmed it was not prostate cancer. In its statement, the Palace said the King had commenced a schedule of regular treatments and would postpone public-facing duties while continuing state business and official paperwork.

The decision to confirm the diagnosis, but not specify the type or stage of cancer, was seen as a measured move to inform the public while respecting the King's personal privacy.

Progress and Treatment Timeline

Over the past year, King Charles's treatment has been described by royal aides as a 'managed condition', allowing him to maintain a partial schedule of engagements.

In March 2025, he was briefly hospitalised due to side effects from the therapy, an event the Palace referred to as a temporary setback. He was discharged shortly afterwards and resumed light duties.

In July 2025, during a walkabout in Newmarket, the King spoke to a fan and offered a rare personal comment on his health. As reported by Hello Magazine, the fan, Lee Harman, recalled that the King said 'he was feeling a lot better now' and that the illness was 'just one of those things.' The exchange was welcomed by well-wishers as a sign of continued improvement.

Lifestyle Adjustments and Wellness Focus

Sources close to the royal household report that King Charles has made changes to his daily routine to support his recovery. One notable shift is the introduction of a healthier lunch habit, now regularly including half an avocado. This adjustment, encouraged by Queen Camilla and medical advisers, replaces his long-standing tendency to skip midday meals in favour of work.

The change aligns with the King's well-known passion for organic farming and sustainable food practices. It is understood that other small lifestyle adjustments have been implemented to ensure he maintains energy levels during treatment.

Palace and Public Communication

Throughout the King's illness, Buckingham Palace has taken a cautious approach to public statements. Updates have been limited to essential information, with most details kept private. This has been consistent with the Palace's handling of royal health matters, where transparency is balanced against the family's right to confidentiality.

Despite this, King Charles has occasionally spoken about the experience in public. At a reception in April 2025, he noted that 'the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion', a reflection on both his personal journey and the support he has witnessed in others facing similar battles.

Insights into Prognosis

Royal insiders have disclosed that the King's cancer ' is being successfully managed but remains ultimately incurable,' suggesting it may require ongoing treatment for the foreseeable future.

However, there is optimism within royal circles, with plans for the King's 80th birthday in 2028 already being discussed. His continued participation in state duties, albeit at a reduced pace, indicates that he remains committed to his role despite the health challenges.

Originally published on IBTimes UK