Oregon Police Find Family Massacred on Campground By Father, As Mystery Surrounds Motive

Oregon police are investigating why a father apparently murdered his entire family before turning the gun on himself.

Police found the bodies of Hannah Marie Behee, 42, an 11-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl at a 9-acre property. Police went to the property after Behee had failed to show up to work Monday, KDRV-12 reported.

Police also found Chad Scott Behee, 40, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Investigators believe he shot and killed his wife and the three children and then shot himself, the station reported.

A GoFundMe page has been established by family members to help pay for funeral costs: "We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for the funeral expenses of Hannah and her three children, who tragically passed away. This devastating loss has left their family and friends in deep sorrow. Hannah was a loving mother, and her children were full of life and promise."

The Oregonian reported that Chad Behee appeared to have struggled in his late teens. According to the newspaper, in 2002, when he was 17, he was living with guardians who reported in a letter to the court that he had been taken to a hospital for the "fourth or fifth time cutting his wrist."

He eventually left the guardian's home that year and moved into a youth shelter.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald