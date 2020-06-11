The death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in May was a "staged event," a Facebook post falsely asserted.

Such action was taken to provoke objection to US President Trump.

Another Facebook post displayed a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. next to a banana, which is a long-running racist trope.

A leader from Otero County, Colorado, Republican Party was dubious regarding the George Floyd footage in November, believing it might have been executed as a framed attempt as resistance to Trump.

On May 28, according to Stephanie Garbo in a Facebook post, "Interesting perspective. I've been suspicious from the get-go, because it's in the main media." She was alluding to an essay she shared on Facebook.

The essay still indicated in Garbo's public Facebook page stated, "I think there is at the very least the 'possibility', that this was a filmed public execution of a black man by a white cop, with the purpose of creating racial tensions and driving a wedge in the growing group of anti deep state sentiment from common people, that have already been psychologically traumatized by Covid 19 fears."

Also on Facebook, GOP chairwoman for Shackelford County Lynne Teinert defended a Black Lives Matter protests conspiracy theory meme, KTXS 12 ABC reported.

The chairwoman posted a picture of George Soros along with a message, "The pandemic isn't working. Start the racial wars."

Another chairperson alleged that liberal billionaire George Soros paid white cops to kill black people and for black people to be in a frenzy because race battles keep the sheep in line.

After the advent of Republican leaders in 5 Texas counties posting racist messages on the social media platform, with some spreading conspiracy theories, Governor Greg Abbott called for two of those to resign.

Other leading Texas Republicans also demanded the resignation of the GOP chairs in Nueces and Bexar counties.

A 5th chairman, Harris County GOP chairperson Keith Nielsen, declared on Saturday that he will not take office as anticipated. This was following being under fire for posting a quote from Martin Luther King Jr., "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" on a background with a banana.

Similar posts were specified from 7 more GOP leaders in Texas under control.

The proposal that Soros is engineering political scenarios behind closed doors has been consistently presented by conservatives. Soros is known for having spent billions of dollars holding up liberal and pro-democracy causes globally and on the ideological right, has been a focal point of conspiracy theorists.

Evidence is yet to be discovered in support of the allegation, according to Texas Tribune.

Last week, George Floyd is an African-American from Minnesota who was murdered after a white police officer forced his knee towards his neck for almost 9 minutes.

GOP county chairpersons are elected to the Republican Party to participate in holding county-level meetings and events, and overseeing local elections.

"This is a disgusting level of ignorance that's hard to hear from anyone, much less an elected official," according to State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin.

