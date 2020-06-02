"Riverdale" actor Cole Sprouse was taken into custody in Santa Monica, California on Sunday while taking part in a protest against racial inequality regarding the murder of African-American man, George Floyd.

Sprouse, 27, was jailed for participating in the peaceful protest for participating in Sunday's protest.

The former "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" star narrated the unfortunate news himself through a long-winded on his personal Instagram account.

He wrote, "I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica." The group was provided the option to take off, and if they did not pull out, they would be taken into custody.

He continued that numerous people did obey to leave, but they found another batch of policemen blocking their way and started zip-tying them.

Sprouse asserted that the scenario does not put on a spotlight on him, as the focus was on the movement of Black Lives Matter.

He emphasized that although he is a public figure and a straight white man, the institutional repercussions of his jail time are minuscule comparing to others within the movement. He then humbly conceded that the narrative is not about him and he hopes he is not underscored by the media as such.

Participating in a protest against racial discrimination and police brutality in Santa Monica, along a dozen others, they were holding "I Can't Breathe" signs, but as their peaceful protest culminated, fires broke out from people that came into their area.

While the frenzy was ongoing, his group remained put but they were cornered to another portion of the street wherein the actor was put into zip handcuffs, according to Wild 94.9.

Sprouse added on Instagram, "This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing." He further noted that the timing is right to dutifully ruminate on what it means to be an ally.

The actor has been undertaking quarantine with co-star KJ Apa in Los Angeles, as reported by Hollywood Life.

He reiterated that "peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest." He claimed that the media's nature is to showcase the most sensational with a long-standing racist intention.

Sprouse is one of the numerous famous names who have taken to the streets across the United States to fight for justice for George Floyd. The latter was murdered on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin forced a knee into his neck for over eight minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 46-year-old Black man's cause of death, cited by an independent autopsy released on Monday, was "asphyxiation from sustained pressure."

Sprouse observed that cameras were present and rolling inside the police cars during the entire jail time.

According to Daily Mail, he said that he will not recount the incident again for 3 reasons.

Explaining, he said, "I'm (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support."

