The account of conservative activist Candace Owens was suspended by the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe on Sunday following her raising over $200,000 for an Alabama business owner who called African-American man George Floyd a "thug."

On Saturday, the activist established a fundraising campaign on the platform to raise funds for the founder of Parkside Cafe in Birmingham, Alabama, Michael Dyke. ⁠This was following the scenario on Friday when the business owner texted Robert Bagwell, his bar co-owner, and an employee condemning Floyd and protesters indicating that they should go up one or 2 dollars on all prices until June 10.

In support of Parkside Cafe, the right-wing commentator tweeted that $205,000 worth of donations were provided to her GoFundMe in a couple of hours after posting on Sunday.

Dykes reportedly remarked that protesters fighting for his murder, racism, and police violence are "idiots."

Owens' GoFundMe handle was also axed due to a consistent pattern of inflammatory statements.

The pro-Trump figure has become one of the right's most illustrious detractors of the black man and the protests held due to his death. In a viral video on Facebook, she underscored his criminal track record.

According to GoFundMe, her crusade contravened their policies on any form of intolerance.

Owens posted online GoFundMe's email indicating that her account had been terminated for infringing on the company's banning on "user content that we deem, in our sole discretion, to be in support of hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism or intolerance of any kind."

Also, Owens caught the ire of the Black Lives Matter movement last week when she touted Floyd as "neither a martyr or a hero" in a video on Twitter.

Her video was then supported by President Donald Trump following her conversation with Glenn Beck regarding the protests.

"The fact that he has been held up as a martyr sickens me. George Floyd was not a good person, I don't care who wants to spin that. I don't care how CNN wants to make you think he changed his life around," Owens told Beck in an interview. "He was just after his sixth or fifth stint in prison."

The aforementioned text message was forwarded to other employees of the bar, leading 3 other staffers to resign. An employee who read Dykes' text message posted it to Facebook and also quit work.

Netizens have been boycotting the said cafe after Dykes' comments were divulged.

Floyd's death was due to a police officer forcing his knee on his neck for over 8 minutes.

The amount of over $200,000 that was initially raised for the Alabama cafe will still be relayed to the bar.

GoFundMe added that Owens' actions contravened their terms of service.

The black woman countered her campaign's cancellation in a tweet, saying she is, "angry that such a blatant form of discrimination is acceptable by GoFundMe."

She further wrote, "There was NOTHING intolerant or violent about raising funds to help a conservative business owner."

