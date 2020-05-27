Gossip sites are spreading stories that the royal family is preparing for the possibility that Queen Elizabeth may step down because of the coronavirus pandemic that the world is currently facing.

Will the Queen step down?

Fans of the royal family are worried about the health and safety of Queen Elizabeth, who is the current ruler of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

Even though the Queen has talked about her desire to serve the monarchy until the day that she dies, there are rumors circulating that the pandemic may change her mind.

Woman's Day New Zealand reported that the royal family is slowly preparing for the worst-case scenario. The magazine claimed that Her Majesty is starting to consider the fact that she may no longer serve her people as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and kill thousands of people around the world.

According to the report, Queen Elizabeth may be required to end her 68 years of reign officially and give way to her son and next heir, Prince Charles, who just recovered from coronavirus.

An unnamed source said that at her age, she is considered as high risk. This could be the way that her reign ends even though it would be very sad and unfair, but the Queen going out in public and catch the virus will be unthinkable.

The Queen won't abdicate

Even though it is not impossible that Her Majesty would consider abdication, she previously revealed that she won't slow down anytime soon. The Queen even vowed during her 21st birthday, that she will dedicate her life to the monarchy.

The Royal Central also shared that placing the "Ring of England" on the Queen during her coronation symbolizes the marriage of the monarch to England. According to Women's Day, the vow is something that the Queen takes very seriously, making it highly unlikely for her to abdicate until her dying breath.

The Queen's representatives have not commented on the reports yet. Also, there is the possibility of the media news outlet fabricating stories and making false reports based on the statements of said "trusted sources", which means that everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

The idea of Queen Elizabeth stepping down has been ongoing for years. Almost every week, a tabloid or an entertainment site is making the same claim, but nothing happens. The pandemic has only increased the false allegations.

In March, the entertainment site Gossip Cop debunked the story published in In Touch for reporting that the Queen was stepping down due to the coronavirus pandemic and naming Prince William and Kate Middleton the next King and Queen.

The story did not end up being true, as the Queen does not have the power to name the next King of England. As for her health, Buckingham Palace released a statement on March 11 that the Queen remains in good health. The statement was released after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

