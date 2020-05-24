Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be occupied with parenting Archie but they are also happy about welcoming a new baby. The former Duke of Sussex is going to be a godfather again as one of his closest childhood friends has welcomed his first child.

Prince Harry's godchildren

According to the Daily Mail, Tom Inskip, or Skippy to his friends, and his wife Lara welcomed a baby boy named Albert.

Prince Harry and then-girlfriend Meghan attended the wedding of the couple in Montego Bay, Jamaica in 2017. Tom and Lara also attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

The new baby could become one of the playmates of Prince Harry and Meghan's son, Archie. Tom and Lara also live in the United States, since Tom is the Chief Commercial Officer at tech company Afiniti's Washington DC office, while Princess Beatrice is the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now living in Los Angeles, California, and it would be easy to arrange meetups and playdates for the children whenever they travel to the east coast.

Harry told The Telegraph in 2018 that he is a godfather to the kids of his friends, around five or six children. He added that he became a godfather to the second daughter of his cousin Zara Tindall in March 2019.

Charlie Van Straubenzee, another one of Prince Harry's closest friends, and his wife Daisy had a baby girl named Clover in March and Prince Harry is also the godfather of the little girl.

On May 6, the royal couple celebrated the first birthday of their son, Archie. On May 19, they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Prince Harry and Meghan are now living in a mansion in the Beverly Ridge Estate in LA, and it is reportedly worth £15 million.The mansion is owned by actor Tyler Perry and the couple will only live in the estate temporarily.

Harry and Meghan COVID-19 aid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are helping those who are affected by COVID-19.According to People, the couple felt helpless as the effects of the pandemic continue to spread around the world.

Prince Harry and Meghan do leave their home occasionally to help the people that are in need in their community, but they still see to it that they follow the social distancing orders of the government.

Since the royal couple relocated to Los Angeles in March, they have partnered up with Project Angel Food. Project Angel Food is a charity organization that delivers meals to people in the area who are immunocompromised so that they won't have to leave their home during the outbreak. Prince Harry and Meghan only leave their home for charity work.

BAZAAR reported that the couple is grateful for the volunteers and they are inspired by the frontline workers, essential workers, and people who are committed to responding to the needs of their communities in this crisis.

People reports that Harry and Meghan went on a tour of Project Angel Food to learn more about the organization before their first food delivery. Richard Ayoub, the executive director of the charity, said that the couple was interested in every person that they meet and they asked a lot of questions about the clients, about how the food is done and how much food is made.

The royal couple also met with the chefs and they were given all of the social distancing protocols for the delivers and they wore masks and gloves and kept a safe distance of 6 feet.

