The 13th season of "Little People, Big World" wrapped up on May 19 in an unexpected way. Stars Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed the arrival of their child Jackson Kyle Roloff.

New chapter for Zach and Tori

On May 12, Tori Roloff gave birth to her first child with partner Zach through a C-section. The baby was named Jackson Kyle Roloff and he is the first grandchild for Any and Matt Roloff. The proud parents went on to brag about their new baby as they shared numerous pictures of Jackson.

However, in the season finale of "Little People, Big World", got a peek of what happened to the couple days before Jackson's birth. Tori was concerned about having a C-section and described the procedure as a different kind of miserable. Zach was seen comforting his wife.

Tori was begging Zach to not look while the procedure was being done since the incision is said to be gruesome for someone who is not used to the sight. Tori describes it as the doctors taking your intestines out and putting them on the table. But Zach, who was eager to be there for his wife, tried to make the topic more positive.

Zach reasoned that it was kind of a bucket list because it was a rare chance to see a person's intestines. Later on the show, the Roloffs discussed the possibility of the child being born with achondroplasia, which is the most common type of dwarfism. Tori confessed that she is scared that her baby may have the condition.

Unfortunately, it was later revealed on the show that Jackson does have the gene, just like his father. The revelation later made Tori wonder whether she would be able to gather strength and confidence to face her son's condition.

Grandparents Amy and Matt

Matt and Amy Roloffs awaited the arrival of their first grandson, and both decided to put their differences aside and focus on the fun times that they had while they raised four kids on their farm. They also both thought that they could repeat the experience with their grandson.

When the day of Tor's C-section arrived, there was no panic over major surprises with labor or over water-breaking, the first time parents were just nervous. Amy told Tori and Zach at the hospital that the next time she sees them, the couple would be mom and dad. Tori was then wheeled inside the delivery room.

At 8 a.m. on May 12, little Jackson was born, weighing in at 9 pounds and 1 ounce. Zach was full of love as he held his son for the first time. Uncle Jeremy and Aunt Audrey arrived and Amy told them the summary of the event. She said that it was nice that the family came together to welcome the new member of their family, as it is a way to show the child that he is already loved.

And with that, Season 13 ended. However, Amy has already confirmed the fans of the show that Season 14 is on its way, and the premiere date will be in September and there will be another baby on the way, this time it will be Audrey's and Jeremy's baby girl.

