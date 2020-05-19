Actor Brian Austin Green just confirmed that he and actress Megan Fox are no longer together, but he clarified that it is not because of Fox's cheating allegations with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

False cheating rumors

The "90210" actor talked about his marriage in his own podcast. He addressed everything including Fox's supposed romantic relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. In the recent episode of his podcast, Green said that his ex-wife and Machine Gun Kelly are just good friends and their pictures together were just taken out of context.

Brian said that he and Fox began drifting apart last year after Fox spent 6 weeks overseas when she worked on a film. He said they became distant and they decided to go with trial separation. Green admits that he was upset over the situation of their marriage but unfortunately, even after the trial separation, their relationship never improved.

Green got emotional on his podcast and said that he will always love his estranged wife. He pointed out that he has three amazing children with Fox and he hopes that they can co-parent effectively going forward. As for rapper Machine Gun Kelly, the actor claims that he never met him but Fox has said that he is a nice guy, and Green trusts her judgement.

During the podcast, Green said that there is nothing romantic going in between the two and that Kelly is a good friend to Fox. Green has spent minutes in his podcast talking about his ex-wife and Machine Gun Kelly, and making sure that the public won't come after the both of them, as he said that is no victim in the whole situation. He also talked about pictures of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox together, and that it was just an unfortunate situation taken by paparazzi.

In the end of his podcast, Green admits that he is saddened by the sudden change in his life, but that leaves the door open for his wife for possible reconciliation in the future.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green relationship

Fox and Green were in a 16 year on and off relationship and they were married for 10 years. The pair met in 2004 on the set of Hope & Faith. On an interview in 2009, Megan Fox said that she immediately liked Green but due to their huge age gap, Green declined her advances.

Fox was 18 and Green was 30 at the time, but due to Fox's persistence, they ended up together. The couple began dating in 2006 and eventually got engaged, but in 2009 they briefly ended their engagement. During their "break-up" Fox was romantically involved with her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf.

The actor and Fox both denied the rumors about them being together, but in 2018, Fox admitted that they had an on-set romance but it didn't lead anywhere. In June 2010, Fox and Green got together again and they announced their engagement the second time.

The got married days later in Hawaii. In 2012, Fox gave birth to their first son Noah and in 2014, she gave birth to their second son Bodhi. In 2015, Megan Fox filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, but months after she confirmed she was once again pregnant. In 2016, she gave birth to their third son, Journey.

