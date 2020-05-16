A wireless charging pad is a good companion to go along with an iPhone that supports Qi charging.

Apple's recently-released iPhone models are uncomplicated to charge, unlike any previous Apple devices. The iPhone 8 and newer models (such as the iPhone XS and iPhone XR) can support the Qi standard, which provides contact-based wireless charging.

For previous iPhone models, it is feasible to add a wireless charging receiver that can be pugged to a Lightning port and tuck away inside the case neatly, though it renders the Lightning port unusable as the phone is charging.

Apple's own product, AirPower wireless charger, was not able to see the light of day, but any other third-party model will work.

Here are our picks for wireless charging pads suitable for your iPhone:

1. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad (Click the link to check the price)

Numerous chargers in the market are capable of doing multiple things -- they can charge your phone, your earbuds, and your watch. This 7.5-watt Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is capable of one function: you place your phone on it and it charges your device.

This product is equipped with the most rapid wireless charging that is currently available for Qi-enabled products and supplies a 10-watt charge to compatible devices.

2. Moshi Otto Q (Click the link to check the price)

This product has a gray fabric design that is easy on the eyes anywhere and has a top speed charging power. Reportedly inspired by a Danish ottoman, the device is a smaller, circular pad finished in an elegant "Nordic Gray" fabric. The smart design merges style and function remarkably.

Its wireless charging rate is p to 10W, meaning it can charge iPhones and most Android phones at an excellent speed.

3. RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger (RP-PC058) (Click the link to check the price)

This wireless charging pad is a suitable option if you prefer your iPhone to lie flat while it is charging.

It has the same 10-watt charging capacity as the RP-PC069, so it will power up your phone with the same rapid speed and it is equipped with the same cable and AC adapter.

A pad-style charger is typically less expensive than stand-style chargers with the same charging speed.

4. Unravel Wireless Charger (Click the link to check the price)

The Unravel offers a trio of wireless charging pads each with a capacity of producing 10W. Its hinges conveniently enable you to fold the Unravel flat to make use of the three pads, switch the charging pad to a triangle shape, or fold it up to use only a single pad.

Ironically, Unravel is a misleading name for a flexible gadget that effortlessly and simultaneously charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

5. Anker PowerWave 15 with Quick Charge 3.0 (Click the link to check the price)

The Anker 15W has quite an industrial design than most of its peer models, having a metal casing and rubber foot. It dispenses with plastic in place of refined material, which is a more suitable aesthetic for your desktop.

Handling it the same as other pads, your device needs to be placed flat to keep the charging continuous, but the faster rate should ease the possibility of leaving your phone in recharge time-out.

