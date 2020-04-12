For people who work, play, and live on our phones, even a beast of a battery is not enough to support long hours of work or travel. That is why we need battery cases to rely on for charging while you keep using your phone on the go.

After the release of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, there were no options for battery life-extending cases, but this has changed. Six months after release, there are now good battery case options for your iPhone. These cases will help you get more juice out of your iPhone whenever you need it most.

1. Alpatronix (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

The top case overall for functionality and charge power is the Alpatronix BXXIPro Battery Case.

This battery case is slim, protective, portable and also supports Qi wireless charging. Fortunately, the user no longer needs to pull his iPhone out of the case to put it on a charging pad or a stand as the Alpatronix supports universal wireless charging.

This case stores a 5,000mAh battery all in a slim, lightweight, and compact aesthetic that weighs about 4.25 ounces.

Other typical features of the battery pack include lightning input compatibility and LED indicator to check power levels.

2. Pelican (Click the link to check the price)



(Click the link to check the price)

This case protector is a heavy-duty TPU, polycarbonate cover that is tested to survive the military MIL-STD-810G dropping standard for with a maximum of 10 feet or 3 meters. The raised lip of the design also protects the screen from drops and scratches on the surface.

Battery cases might make you feel as though you are stuffing a brick in your jeans. Pelican's case works around this issue with the aid of a 20,000-mAh magnetic battery pack designed to attach to the Protector's magnetic backside.

3. HONTECH (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

Battery cases are normally built thicker than other cases to store the battery unit, but HONTECH managed to compress this case into a slim and lightweight built. Aside from being thin, the HONTECH Charging Protective Cover for iPhone 11 Pro has a sleek, minimalist look that suits well with the iPhone's original design.

Its features include a 5200mAh battery that can add more than a day of battery life, an indicator light on the back shows how much battery life remains in the case, and an external charging button that allows you to decide when to start juicing the phone.

4. Euhan (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

The Euhan Battery Case delivers well with an amazing 6,000mAh of power. For that reason, it is suitable for business trips, traveling, and outdoor occasions.

The company said they used a Grade A+ battery with CE and RoHS certification to avoid short-circuiting, overcharging, and discharging. Remember to fully charge the battery case with your original phone cable before using it.

