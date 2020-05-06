Angelina Jolie has her hands full nowadays, from her custody battle with Brad Pitt to parenting her 6 children. Now, Jolie is reportedly set to bastardize Pitt's reputation.

According to a source, the star is busy compiling notes for her new memoir which may contain the details of her balancing act on her affairs. Aside from acting and parenting, the 44-year-old "Eternals" star is also occupied with world affairs and charity works.

Pitt and Jolie have been divorced, but the former couple is still involved in a long custody battle. Jolie's memoir will include her relationship with her former husband. The idea of writing the memoir to expose Pitt has dawned upon Jolie's mind after watching other famous Hollywood actresses sharing their narratives.

According to an insider, the ultimate challenge for the "Maleficent" actress would be to strike "the right balance between something meaningful and hard-hitting, without coming across as too sensationalized or bitter."

It was also claimed that certain other aspects of her life would be included: friends, foes, and love life. She will handle the opportunity by voicing out her opinions about numerous things and people.

Jolie earlier divulged of not recognizing and losing her sense of self. She remarked that it transpired when her relationship with the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was reaching its climax and at the beginning of their separation.

In 2019, a report claimed that the "Ad Astra actor" was looking to do an explosive television interview to open up about his former flames Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. However, after a year, the said tell-all interview still has not pushed through because it is untrue.

Jolie and Pitt are parents to 6 children: Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, and Zahara.

The autobiography will reportedly give other authors like Demi Moore a run for their money.

Jolie is apparently quietly compiling notations for a blockbuster memoir after her divorce to Pitt is finalized.

"Angelina has sat back and watched as the likes of Demi (Moore) write their stories, and she's convinced hers will blow those out of the water," a tipster remarked.

Although Jolie rarely opens up about the issue with her former husband, she once divulged that she is reeling back to herself after being lost.

Pitt and Jolie are currently juggling an issue of numerous split families, during the COVID-19 pandemic -- managing split custody and visitation.

The source further ruminated that the memoir will offer Jolie a golden opportunity to get her insights across for the first time about basically everything.

It can be recalled that is not the only time when news of the actress of tarnishing Pitt's image has been circulating. Attempts to ruin the Oscar-winning actor's reputation has been making headlines ever since the news of their custody battle has surfaced.

Pitt and Jolie were in a relationship for more than a decade before they came to a decision to go on separate ways in 2016.

The romance first sparked when the pair initially met at the set of their movie entitled "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" during the early 2000s.

