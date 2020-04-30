A report claimed that Angelina Jolie is furious at Brad Pitt's spending on expensive building projects.

An article on the latest issue of the National Enquirer is asserting that Pitt has been pouring a huge sum of money into renovating and building on a number of his properties, with a source saying that this caused Jolie to be upset.

The source added that Jolie is making attempts to ask Pitt for money and that she is in need of cash right now. The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" actress allegedly thinks that her former husband's money should be primarily allocated to her and their 6 children as support.

The "One Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor reportedly "wants to add a couple of mini-properties onto the compound in LA" along with building a lake house in Missouri which his children will inherit someday.

According to the insider, Jolie is currently "hemorrhaging cash" and is demanding cash urgently from her former "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star.

The source clarified that Jolie's funds are apparently in her retirement savings and are tied up with legal bills in the ongoing divorce proceedings with the "Ad Astra actor." It was also indicated that Jolie finds it "reasonable that Brad helps her out." She figures that it is Pitt's fault that their family split up in the first place.

The same insider affirmed to know Pitt's side of the dramatic story. He believes that he has been providing monetary support to his former wife's lifestyle for more than 5 years.

Also Read: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston About to Announce Relationship in Tell-Tale Interview?

The insider concludes by alleging that Jolie thinks his projects are "a waste of money" that could be allocated to the children's college funds and daily living expenses.

However, Gossip Cop found the tale to be suspicious.

Upon the publishing of the storylines by the tabloids, they immediately confirmed that the narratives are 100 percent false. Both parties are not fighting over money.

Previously, the fact-checking website had already investigated a different phony claim from the "Enquirer" that the actor was building a Missouri lake house as a love nest for himself and former flame Jennifer Aniston. The news outlet also asserted that Pitt and Aniston are in a relationship (which was proven to be false). Tabloids on most occasions tend to assert that Jolie is jealous over Pitt and Aniston's far-fetched relationship.

Published in the same issue, the article insisted that Pitt is investing in building projects for the security of his children's future.

The article also said that Jolie is in dire need of the money to cover her legal fees.

Gossip Cop said it is also improbable for Jolie to demand her former husband to financially support her lavish lifestyle.

The rumor-debunking website found the tabloid to be remarkably inconsistent both from article to article and within this narrative.

Furthermore, it reached out to a close figure to Pitt and discovered that no other news outlet has reported information about him renovating or building properties.

Jolie was lauded as among the highest-paid actresses in the world in 2018. While it is a possibility that she is taking payments from Pitt for child support, there is no reason to think she is "struggling."

Related Article: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Split: The Dark Side of Their Separation

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.