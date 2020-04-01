A-list actor Brad Pitt has divulged that he turned to Alcoholics Anonymous to tackle his boozing after his split from Angelina Jolie.

Two years into their marriage, the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" pair parted ways in September 2016. This led the path to a bitter divorce.

It was also declared in September 2016 that Jolie had filed for divorce from Pitt, whom she was romantically involved with since 2006. The pair has six children together.

Following the announcement of the Pitt and Jolie's split, they reportedly had argued about the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor's drinking habits while aboard a private plane. Neither party publicly acknowledged this.

The explosive fight on the plane that allegedly led to the Brangelina split was over the duration of a 12-hour flight from Nice, France, to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016. Pitt was apparently drinking heavily and was belligerent.

Pitt reportedly got into an argument with the pair's son, Maddox. Jolie then requested separate cars for her and the children and Pitt. After the flight, Pitt went to an unknown location while she and their kids stayed at a hotel.

It can be recalled that Pitt took on the role of a lonely astronaut in James Gray's sci-fi adventure film, "Ad Astra," following this highly-publicized split and after he and Jolie started navigating custody arrangements of their six children.

"I had family stuff going on," Pitt said when asked about the experience. "We'll leave it at that."

Also Read: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion: Couple Rumored to Be Expecting Twins Via Surrogacy?

Pitt tackled problems with drinking, controlling his temper, and drug use.

He reportedly had therapy and focused on working on himself.

He confessed that he used alcohol as a means of "escape" while his marriage to Angelina Jolie was getting aggravating.

The Hollywood heartthrob, 56, admitted that he quit alcohol because it was a "disservice" to himself.

According to writer Kyle Buchanan, the actor, who was "committed" to being sober, spent one year and a half attending sessions of Alcoholics Anonymous.

"I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges," Pitt said.

After facing allegations of physical abuse and excessive drinking during the prolonged custody battle over his and Jolie's six children, getting sober marked a new beginning.

"You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard," Pitt explained. "It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself."

Pitt and Jolie's altercation led to an investigation by children's services and eventually Pitt was cleared.

Post the split, he went through two therapists to get the right one.

Pitt narrated, "I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff or something... I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know - things I wasn't dealing with. I was boozing too much."

Recently, Jolie appealed for a child custody reevaluation to ensure that Pitt has the capacity to take care of their six children.

Pitt made headlines this week after rumors circulated that he almost got back together with former wife Jennifer Aniston after having an affair with Jolie.

Related Article: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Feud Continues Following SAG Reunion with Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston