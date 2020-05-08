A father tossed his toddler over a cliff after a dramatic domestic violence episode, the baby girl died instantly. According to KTLA, a Palm Desert man is now in custody after he stabbed a woman who tried to stop him, he then threw his 1-year-old daughter off a cliff.

History of domestic violence

The suspect, Adam Slater, was involved in a domestic violence incident in Indian Wells on May 6, according to KESQ. The responding officers told investigators that they found a female victim with multiple injuries that were caused by a domestic violence incident, according to a Palm Desert Sheriff's press release that was obtained by KESQ.

The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition. Deputies later found the 49-year-old suspect's overturned car on Highway 74 on Vista Point. Witnesses told the police that multiple bystanders approached to help, and a man pulled Slater's toddler from the vehicle.

According to a statement from law enforcement officials, the suspect allegedly stabbed that man, making him the second stabbing victim. He then took the baby out of his arms and then tossed the child over the edge of the cliff before fleeing the scene and hiding into a canyon nearby.

The child was identified in the report as Maddie, and she was found dead. The deputies at the scene apprehended Slater after they chased him. The toddler is believed to be the daughter of Slater and the woman that he allegedly stabbed, the woman is reportedly six months pregnant.

According to the Palm Desert Patch, Slater was arrested on suspicion of murder, he was also taken to a hospital. The man who he stabbed reportedly sought medical attention on his own.

Similar incident

A father fro Illinois went on a rampage in 2019. He beat his wife and their 9-year-old daughter and he shot his toddler to death before turning the gun on himself. The toddler, Colton Miller, was just 18 months old, he was shot several times and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Christopher Miller, died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The attack happened after Cassandra Tanner-Miller, had put the toddler down for a nap. She said that she was in the kitchen, unloading groceries when her estranged husband burst through the back door.

Cassandra told NBC Chicago that she was separated from Miller and she was no longer living with him. She said that he was smiling and shouting "Are you all ready to die today? We're all dying today!". She also said that Miller started hitting her over and over.

According to Cassandra, they separated after he started abusing drugs as he became unstable after serving in the National Guard. She encouraged him to seek help but those efforts were for naught and she moved out of their home and took their children, Camryn and Colton, with her.

Miller left Cassandra with a broken knee, bruises and a black eye. He also chocked her until she was unconscious. Christopher then went upstairs and beat and chocked Camryn until she slipped free and ran down the stairs. That was when Miller pulled a gun and shot Colton, and then himself.

