A man from Pennsylvania was criminally charged after his girlfriend's body was discovered in his apartment building on May 4. According to KDKA, the residents at a McKees Rocks apartment building informed police that they smelled a foul odor.

An investigation led the police to the second floor of the apartment building, where they discovered Kirsty Jefferson's badly decomposed body. Jefferson was reported missing for days and her dead body found in a broken refrigerator.

The murder

According to The Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Jefferson's body was wrapped in a sheet and her body was also described as being partially dismembered. WPXI also reported that the refrigerator containing Jefferson's body was located in a hallway around 20 feet from the front door of Daryl Jones, who is the suspect.

Kirsty Jefferson was 38-years-old and was last seen on April 26. She FaceTimed her relatives who requested a welfare check before she went missing. Jones, who is 40-years-old, is said to have a violent past, and the neighbors stated that Jones and Jefferson fought a lot.

The officers who searched the apartment building also smelled the foul odor that came from the basement. When they arrived at the basement of the apartment building, they discovered bags of bedsheets that were covered in bodily fluids. The police claimed that they also discovered numerous items with Jefferson's name on it both inside and outside the apartment of the suspect.

Jones is now charged with abuse of a corpse and he is in jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14. The medical examiner is still working on the corpse to determine the cause of death of the victim.

Also Read: Unrefrigerated Trucks in Brooklyn Found Full of Decomposing Dead Bodies

Similar incident

In February 2020, residents of an apartment building in Minneapolis discovered a disturbing scene as a blood-like liquid ran down the walls. It was later found out that a body was on the unit floor above them.

The video posted by a tenant who captured the gruesome even has posted it online and has now been retweeted more than 16,000 times and has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.

Evin Schultz, the tenant of the building, posted on his Twitter account @piggyazalea and said "This is like Paranormal Activity-type (expletive). This is like The Shining. Where is it coming from? Because I don't know. Nor does the maintenance man who came in now."

John Elder, a Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed that a body was found in an apartment on the 1800 block of Park Ave. in Minneapolis. The officers investigated the scene and nothing appeared suspicious.

The identity and the cause of death of the deceased person will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. According to Elder, the case is a good example of why it is important to keep in contact with your neighbors. Another resident of the apartment building who posted a tweet showing the blood-like liquid on the wall has been retweeted for more than 30,000 times.

The gruesome story was also posted by the other residents of the building through their respective social media accounts, including one that shows police and medical examiner cars outside of the building after the scene was called in.



Related Article: Suspect in Utah Murder-Suicide Posts Graphic Video on Snapchat Before Killing Himself

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.