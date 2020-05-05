In a domestic violence case in Utah, a man killed a woman last Friday, then proceeded to share the horrific crime on Snapchat. Shortly after sharing the video, the man committed suicide.

It was about 10.30 a.m. when the police were sent to an apartment in Midvale, that is located south of downtown Salt Lake City.

Upon arriving on the ongoing situation, the officers were faced with a suspect who has locked himself inside the apartment unit. The scene lasted almost three hours as the suspect killed himself by killing himself.

The identity of the suspect is 26-year-old Isaac Andre Renfro, who barricaded himself in the home to keep the officers out.

After the standoff, Unified Police Det. Ken Hansen said to FOX13 the following statements. Det. Hansen words were, "Our whole point of the negation was to get these persons out alive," he expressed regret for not preventing the deaths in the apartment.

It was Friday when Det. Hansen noted that users of Snapchat alerted the Unified Police to a video that was posted by Renfro. Later when they arrived on the scene, the other tenants were evacuated when the distraught Renfro was approached.

Gruesome video on Snapchat

One person who watched the gruesome video, went on to describe what happened in all graphic details. The video contents were graphic enough to shock the viewer, with a few gruesome surprises.

One of the viewers, 'Melissa' (from Salt Lake City) narrated what she observed while watching the Snapchat footage. She said that Renfro while capturing the video, walked over to a pile of blood all over the floor, and moved further to show were a dead Utah woman was. She was near a table while covered with blood all over.

This was the gory and gruesome sight that was described by Melissa. But this was not just a dead person in blood, she mentioned that the killer has a message to viewers of the video.

In the video, she related that he said, "He was saying, I'm sorry. I apologize to my family and my kids.' And then he just said it was his time to shine," Melissa told FOX13.

Also read: 'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow Asked If Her Children Had 'Light or Dark Spirits' Before They Went Missing

Victim was a 'good mother'

After the stand-off, the police found more surprises. Eventually, the SWAT entered the apartment that Renfro was holed up in, then gunshots ensued and then silence, inside the SWAT officers found 26-year-old Miranda Schachinger dead. Back then, they did not know her identity.

The dead woman, Miranda Schachinger who worked as a certified nursing assistant, and going to nursing school and taking care of her son. All here friends and family were shocked at what befell her.

Best friend of the victim, Miranda Wilson told FOX13 that she did not deserve what happened to her, and they did not deserve her taken from them. Her friend expressed grief at how she was taken by Renfro's violence.

Mother of the slain women made a statement that called the victim, good mother, hardworking, and a loving person too. It was a shock for her mother to know that the victim died in such a cruel manner.

As the Utah man kills the woman in the murder-suicide, only punctuates how vulnerable women are in domestic violence, it might be connected to stay-at-home.

Related article: Mom of 3 Last Seen 'Screaming for Help' Allegedly Murdered by 4 Women

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.