Prince William and Kate Middleton once suffered a devastating row that led them to question their relationship, according to an expert.

Long before the pomp and their fairytale wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey and before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were even a twinkle in their eyes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were secondary school leavers in the distress of a long-distance relationship after the royal couple met at university.

It was at this point that the prince and Middleton had an argument after the prince said he did not want to celebrate New Year's Eve with her family. The Middletons had booked Jordanstone House located in the snowy countryside on the fringes of Alyth, North of Dundee. Prince William had initially intended to come, but then changed his mind, which upset Middleton.

This row resulted in a fleeting split that broke their hearts and caused both to ruminate more about themselves and their relationship. Thus, their road to happily ever after encountered a brief detour.

In a discussion about Prince William and Middleton's wedding, amid the royal pair's 9th wedding anniversary on 29 April, royal expert Angela Mollard pointed out that the brief breakup had provided the Cambridges the necessary space to question their relationship.

On the "ROYALS podcast" this week, Mollard said, "It felt like a wedding that came not in a hurry."

They questioned if their relationship can go forward.

Both had not seen each other during the festive season, as Prince William regularly spent Christmas with the Queen and the royal family at Sandringham.

Christmas at Sandringham was uncompromisingly a royal affair, so it meant that the couple, unless they were married, would not be able to spend Christmas Day together.

Prince William was then stationed outside of London with the Household Cavalry and media pressure mounted further, provoking the college sweethearts to grow apart.

Mollard spoke about the recent photographs of the pair and how their bond is now closer. "And when you look at those pictures they certainly appear more solid than ever."

Prince William has previously acknowledged the split gave him the space that was necessary at the time, He suggested not to believe everything you read in the newspapers but at that point, he did break up with Middleton.

He detailed, "But that was just, we both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better."

Middleton said that although she was not happy about the brief split, she came out as a stronger person. She learned things about herself that she did not grasp before.

