Prince William and Kate Middleton have been secretly bracing themselves to become the monarchy's new faces, according to a royal source.

The Duke of Cambridge's responsibilities as a senior member of the royal family are expected to increase due to the departure of his brother, Prince Harry. However, according to royal experts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito, in the next 6 to 8 months, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be preparing to be the next generation of the British royal family.

Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38 have been married since 2011. Before their marriage, a gift from Prince William could have symbolized that Middleton was already working up to be Queen in the early stages of their relationship.

Prince William is second in line to the royal throne meaning the duchess will be Queen Consort one day.

The duke was the first royal family member to speak out amid the current COVID-19 outbreak which was seen that he is ready to be king.

He gave a rousing speech to the country as Britain unites amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cambridges have come to the fore during the global crisis and showcased themselves to be a big hit with the British public. They delighted fans on Thursday night with a surprise appearance on national television.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has recently remarkably altered her behavior and wardrobe. Royal expert Rebecca Long claimed that the duchess is taking steps to become Queen of England.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Rumored to be Going Broke?

The initial changes in Middleton's wardrobe have been noticeable by everyone. She incorporated in her wardrobe trousers and hats that come in thick hairbands.

The royal expert also claimed that the duchess and Queen often drink afternoon tea together before the lockdown.

Another source among the encirclement of the royal palace said that Queen Elizabeth II has begun preparing her to become the queen.

As they appeared together in ceremonies, people noticed the warmth in their communication. "She's really taken Kate under her wing," another source said. "The two of them will often spend hours discussing royal life and the future of the monarchy."

Prince William seems to be gearing up to take the royal family under his wing as he is currently acting as a "placeholder" for Queen Elizabeth II.

With Her Majesty, Prince Charles, and Prince Phillips calling off royal duties to undergo quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus, Prince William is receiving more responsibility on his shoulders.

According to royal expert Nigel Cawthorne, "It is entirely sensible for Prince William to act as placeholder for the Queen."

"There has to be a physical presence to the monarchy, not just a virtual one. He's third-in-line to the throne and in robust health like his brother, and COVID-19 is unlikely to be any serious threat for him or his wife or children. He will do a great job."

Bowie and Fiorito on the "Royally Obsessed" podcast also noted that Prince William behind the scenes has been playing a larger role in the royal family and the role will continue to grow.

Related Article: Prince Harry Secretly Met With Former Girlfriend Chelsy Davy

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.