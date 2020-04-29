Kate Middleton will someday become Britain's queen consort and people assume that she is perfect for the role. The Duchess of Cambridge has a specific way of carrying herself, especially when she is mindful that the world is watching.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to denounce their roles as senior members of the British royal family had a profound impact on The Firm. The Cambridges are both full-time working members of the royal family and their plate is now fuller, shouldering the Sussex's workload. The senior royals have been under remarkable pressure since the announcement of the resignation with everyone working relentlessly to figure out how things would be handled.

The duchess has been the epitome of calmness since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declared their stunning decision. However, her measured response to Megxit is not quite what it seems.

All eyes have been on Prince Harry and Markle for months. As of March 31, 2020, the Sussexes have officially been independent and have relocated into their new home in Los Angeles, California.

On Middleton's reaction on Megxit, according to a royal source, "She, Harry, and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad."

Aside from the additional royal duties, she is well aware that she is being watched more closely than before as it is her turn to shine.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Prince William and Middleton as the future King and Queen Consort are aware that the future "inner core" of the royal family lies with them and their children.

A source close to the duchess said that the effect has been for the best in the duchess' case.

"Someone who knows Kate well said 'the atmosphere since the Sussexes left has noticeably improved,'" a royal insider remarked. "Kate does not feel she has to compete now. She has gone back to a much simpler style. Kate feels very much more relaxed now."

Now that Middleton, 38 and Prince William, 37, are often seen out performing royal duties on behalf of the Queen, a body language expert interpreted Middleton's change behavior since the royal exit.

Body language expert Judi James evaluated recent outings of the duchess following the announcement.

She assessed that Middleton has made changes to make the impression that she is the more "fun" in the family.

Also, Middleton reportedly used to feel the weight that would come naturally with the public's constant comparisons between the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister-in-law Markle.

"She most definitely went through a phase two years ago where she seemed slightly intimidated by Meghan," according to the source. "She was afraid of comparisons being drawn between them and that Meghan was the one who looked glamorous and popular for a while."

James said that the duchess is regularly being seen trying to make her husband laugh in public and wallowing in frequent bouts of laughter herself when she is making royal visits.

James explained, "It could be a conscious decision, i.e. that the royal firm don't want to be seen as the 'stuffy royals' now that the two glitziest and spontaneous members have left."

