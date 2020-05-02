As a high-profile member of the British royal family, Kate Middleton regularly makes royal visits and takes part in public engagements. Away from her royal persona, the Duchess of Cambridge has a charming hidden personality trait.

The "wicked" trait of the duchess was exposed as she prepared for her wedding to Prince William back in 2011, claimed hairdresser Richard Ward.

She has become one of the most popular faces of the royal family since she and Prince William got hitched on April 29, 2011.

Recently, Middleton, along with Prince William, has engaged in numerous video calls for interviews during the COVID-19 pandemic in working to support the British public. A royal expert commented, "She's always been fantastic, but the way she's rallied during Britain's time of need has been something else."

Last 29th of April, it was the 9th wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Alongside marking the date by sharing a photograph of a celebratory picture on the official @KensingtonRoyal Instagram page, it has been revealed that it was business as usual for Middleton.

Prince William and Middleton are senior working members of the royal family and are regularly seen in public representing the Crown. But away from official royal engagements, a source has divulged a side of the duchess' personality the world does not often see.

Middleton is widely known for the seriousness she possesses while taking on royal duties, including an increasing number of roles with the goal of helping senior members of the royal family represent the monarchy.

Hairdresser Richard Ward, who styled Middleton's hair for the wedding to William, disclosed in a recent interview that the duchess is also endowed with a rather "wicked" trait he chanced upon in the runup to the nuptials.

Ward reminisced, "It's quite dry, there's no airs and graces -- you can have a good joke with her."

Middleton has indeed begun to reveal more of her humorous side as she alludes to becoming more confident in her royal role.

Last April, she sparked laughter as she quipped Prince William to be responsible for "eating all the Easter eggs" in a joint appearance aimed to raise morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A royal expert said that the "natural, human element" of Kate Middleton is exhibited for all to see.

One Twitter user agreed with the sentiment, "HRH Catherine is very relatable as a mom. She seems to have many layers of depth in her personality. She is a very classy & regal Duchess."

While styling Middleton's hair for the evening celebrations of the big day, Ward lauded Prince William for his willingness to help his then-bride.

"I wanted to show Kate the back of her hair (getting ready at Clarence House for the evening party) and I was struggling to walk with this 500-year-old mirror, and he just said, 'Let me give you a hand,' and I said, 'No, no, honestly,' but he took one end and I've got the other and we're shuffling along with this mirror - he's great, he really is."

