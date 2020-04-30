The fiancee of the UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson, has given birth to a baby boy. According to the statement released by Johnson and Carrie Symonds, they had a healthy baby boy at a London hospital.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, welcomed a baby boy on Wednesday morning, declared by a spokesperson for the "thrilled" couple.

Johnson is then set for an unusually busy few months as he returned to office.

Symonds tweeted her support for the amazing National Health Service (NHS) workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was her first statement since giving birth to the baby boy.

The woman engaged to Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote, "Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero @captaintommoore. A very happy birthday. I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too. Thank you so, so much!"

Symonds is a regular user on Twitter who often shares messages and pictures but is yet to share a picture or an update of the newborn.

The newborn son is yet to be named.

A third of punters are betting that the engaged couple will name their baby boy after the prime minster's political idol Winston Churchill.

The latest odds after the announcement reveal that 33 percent of bets placed so far are in favor of Winston on 20/1.

A spokeswoman for Johnson and his partner remarked that both the mother and her baby are "doing very well."

The PM, newly-recovered from the novel coronavirus, was present throughout Symonds' birth at an NHS hospital in London.

He now has 6 children -- 3 girls and 3 boys following the birth of his son.

Upon the innocent son's birth, he unknowingly now has a membership at a very exclusive club. The baby boy is only the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent memory.

Downing Street has released a photograph of Prime Minister Johnson beaming on his return to Number 10 after the arrival of his child.

"The PM and Ms. Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team," the couple's spokeswoman remarked.

The announcement arrived as speculation heightened as to whether the newborn's father will be going to take prime minister's questions on Wednesday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will take the session facing Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, at the dispatch box for the consecutive week.

British political figures congratulated the couple following the emergence of the news.

"Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident," Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote on Twitter.

Also, the Queen immediately congratulated the happy couple, sending them a private message.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron tweeted the same day to honor the birth of the pair's first child and revealed that he and his wife had inadvertently left behind a gift for the newborn child.

Downing Street declined to release information on whether the baby was born prematurely and did not provide details of the little boy's location of birth, weight, timing, and nature.

Johnson and Symonds declared in March that they were anticipating a baby in "early summer" and that they had become engaged in late 2019.

