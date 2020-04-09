In an unexpected turn of events, the British PM Boris Johnson was struck down by the coronavirus. As a prominent personality, it is possible that any of the drugs used to cure him will be a big endorsement to fight coronavirus.

As of this report, the British PM is housed in a London intensive care unit that is giving medical care, as they fight the virus from abroad, Britain is waiting for news about him.

Things turned out better as the PM, who is 55-years old, is in a stable condition despite being in the ICU.

President Donald Trump requested two pharma working on drugs, yet to be proven effective to contact London, and offer the Brit PM all support. Number 10 thanked the U.S president for his assistance and will be in touch frequently.

Boris Johnson is at St Thomas Hospital, a central London hospital tasked with clinical trials to check the best drugs to cure the foreign-based coronavirus.

One of the medicines that are eyed for him is the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Other drugs that are in line is Remdesivir that is a combo of lopinavir and ritonavir which is used for the Ebola disease.

All over the U.K., many doctors check all patients with regards to their condition. Many are in a serious condition needing ventilators, and they check how the medicines are taken.

Sources said that the British PM is breathing without assistance and he does not have pneumonia.

With speculations running rampant, the PM's spokesman stated that "he was stable overnight and in good spirits," after getting a standard oxygen treatment.

One of the worst fears is that Mr Johnson will need a ventilator, but luckily it was not administered to him, indicating a better prognosis.

Better news came after Michael Gove said that the Prime Minister's plight is ''truly frightening" and ministers are "praying for his swift recovery." In his absence, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is now designated in charge while the PM is fighting the coronavirus.

A concern was raised how the government will function with the Number 10 unable to muster a critical response to the crushing pandemic. Several COVID-19 survivors said that took them two months to get better optimally, which is bad news with the pandemic crisis wreaking havoc in the U.K.

The PM was relocated to the ICU at St Thomas Hospital when he needed oxygen last night after a good prognosis, his health slid back after two hours. Doctors were fretting that a ventilator might be used.

According to his spokesman, the PM pull through and is stable with good spirits. There is no need to use the ventilator according to doctors assigned.

Despite the PM's condition, Mr. Gove said that they are business as usual and the government will function, even without the PM. The cabinet will be the supreme decision-making body until the PM gets back.

Hours later, news came that Mr Gove needed to get into self-isolation since one of his family member is suspected positive with coronavirus.

Whatever drugs or drugs are chosen to treat Boris Johnson would be a leg up for the pharma making it, but it should be fully tested.

