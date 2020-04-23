The Indiana police stumble on the skeletal remains of a woman that was found in the woods by accident.

Shocking discovery of these remain opened a cold case that was closed a year earlier due to lack of evidence. Accidental discovery of the skeletal remains finally resolves what happened to the murdered woman, who went missing a year ago.

The identity of the deceased

The slain woman is identified as Flores, age 36 who had six kids and was nowhere to be found since February 2019 in Gary, Indiana.

According to the Times, sources say that she was seen during late February in 2019 with another woman, who resurfaced later but was not seen for a while.

It was found out in March 2019 hrt boyfriend Drew Carter lll got charges for her murder. A witness came forward and told the authorities that he shot Flores in the backseat of a car.

It seems that Carter has motives against the victim. During a heated argument, she forbade him to have sex with no one else but her. Allegedly, the witness was the one whom the boyfriend wanted to have sex with. Things quickly escalated and Carter shot the victim in the back of the car.

Her boyfriend informed the authorities that she was missing in late February. On that same day, the boyfriend's car was set on fire in Chicago, Illinois. According to the Times, the police found blood in the backseat and on the items owned by Flores.

Court records reveal that Carter shot Flores right inside the car.

Finding the remains of Flores

More than a year after she went missing, Flores' remains were finally located in a covered and wooded area near 700 block of Clark Road. The coroner's office identified the remains as those of Flores by her dental records.

The remains were discovered in the Northwest of Indiana, found by a city worker who discovered it by accident.

Soon after the search was joined in by local police and a search dog, which found other remains in the crime scene. Dental records were used to determine if the remains were indeed Flores and no one else.

Also read: Ohio Man Who Called COVID-19 a Ploy Dies from Coronavirus

Trial for the murder of Flores

Even before the trial began in September, the Lake County prosecutor's office wanted to drop murder charges so they can look over the evidence. Because of this, the case was dropped, but Carter was still liable for the charges.

Instead of getting released, the police kept him for possession of two guns when U.S. Marshals arrested him for the alleged murder of Flores. This was not the first time that he had a run-in with the law, before this he was convicted for felony assault and weapons charges.

It seems the crime was not so clean because citing court records, the Times revealed that another witness, was found riddled with bullets in his home in Gary Indiana. George Heath was found lifeless on March 19.

If the witness was alive, he could point out the killer, without any doubt. His murder left too many questions unanswered.

Other than small details about the homicide of Flores has yet to be revealed. But the skeletal remains of a woman, who trusted just ended up dead.

Related article: Utah Couple Shot Dead in Home, Three Kids Left With Parents' Dead Bodies