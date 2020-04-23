An irate Ohio man ranted that the COVID-19 lockdown is a government conspiracy, but he contracted the coronavirus and passed away from it.

In his rants, he called the coronavirus as a political ploy. He said that the ruling officials cannot close down, and that they did not have the authority to do so.

With protests going on everyone, it is apparent that the lockdowns displeased many Americans.

Tragically, John W. McDaniel tested positive as he got the virus in late March. He passed away in the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus last Wednesday. Just to show how the virus has affected everyone.

According to him on one of his rants, the virus was a means that officials have an excuse to declare policies that were not pro-public.

In a post dated March 13, he said: "Does anybody have the guts to say this COVID19 is a political ploy? Asking for a friend. Prove me wrong."

In a later post, he added, "Governors did not have the authority to shut down bars and that anyone who was worried about becoming sick should just not go out."

Few information is known aobut McDaniel with regards to his condition health-wise. Whether some condition was overlooked that led to getting deceased, it is not know as of this writing. One obituary mentioned that he survived cancer in the '80s.

His death left his wife widowed with two sons, but no reports were filed if any of his family were afflicted by the COVID-19.

McDaniel was the CEO of his company that specialized in industrial manufacture and could have been affected negatively by the pandemic.

He is just one of many deaths in America, as the administration is at odds with the public who are unravelling from the pressure of lockdowns.

Some states with fewer cases are more inclined to kickstart the opening of their areas. But New York is the center of the COVID-19 pandemic with more deaths than other states. More aspects need to be considered before New York can open again and raise lockdown measures.

Health official were sympathetic to the loss of McDaniel's family and sent their condolences to them.

Compared to Washington state and NYC, Ohio is more fortunate that it only has 12,516 cases and 491 deaths reported. Compared to other stricken states, those in Ohio feel that getting their local economies rolling is a greater need than the current pandemic.

It should be noted that the majority of the cases were in the prison's convict population.

Stay at home orders were met by protesting citizens who wanted none of it. McDaniel is the first death from COVID-19 in his county.

Later, Marion Public Health Commissioner Traci Kinsler said in an official release, last Wednesday," On behalf of the entire Marion County community, we express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

An official announcement by Governor DeWine stated that all schools in Ohio state will be closed for the whole year and classes will be online.

He appealed to protesters to keep social distancing and expressed respect for the predicament existing now.

In a tweet, DeWine wrote last Monday,"We've won a battle, we've done well, but #COVID19 is still out there and most Ohioans are still susceptible to it. The spread concern is still as strong today as it was a month ago."

