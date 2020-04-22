The suspect of the murder of a Utah couple has been identified. The pair, were shot mercillesly inside their West Jordan home early Sunday morning.

Last Monday, a presscon was held by the West Jordan Police Sergeant J.C. Holt, who revealed the killer of Tony and Katherine Butterfield. According to the police reports, they visited the homestead in a suburb in Salt Lake City at about 1:15 am in the morning after a neighbour contacted 911. Said neighbor reported hearing gunshots and horrific screams as unlawful elements invaded the Butterfield home.

Reports say that their children were in the house when their parents were shot by remorseless killer, leaving the children with the shot-up corpses of their parents. Authorities were relieved that the children were not harmed.

Killer is identified

West Jordan Police Sergeant J.C. Holt confirmed they are after the suspect who is 31-year-old Albert Enoch Johnson, who was identified with an overwhelming evidence from the crime scene. The suspect is described as 5 ft. and 10 inches tall, weighing about 270 pounds.

The suspect is riding a dark grey 2008 Toyota Corolla that has a Utah license plate (V46-4MW) confirmed by police.

Soon after the presscon held by Police Sergeant J.C. Holt, the suspect's wife was nabbed for helping her husband escape justice. Johnson's wife is 29-year-old Sina Johnson, who helped him escape and she is charged on several counts of obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

According to Sgt. Holt,"Officers developed information that Mrs Johnson had spoken to Mr Johnson just prior to and just after the suspected homicide occurred and that she had been untruthful with officers about his whereabouts and involvement." He added that the wife was involved with attempts to destroy evidence and discard it, from the crime scene.

What the police found the murder scene

Police arrived after getting the 911 call from the concerned neighbour. What they saw was 31-year-old Tony Butterfield in the backyard, dead from a gunshot to the body. But Johnson was not satisfied with shooting Tony in cold-blood. He went in and shot his wife, 30-year-old Katherine Butterfield. She died not far from her husband inside their house.

Apparently, the killer got scared off which was good because the children were unharmed. The kids, a six month old baby, a two year old toddler and a four year old, were seen safe upstairs.

The investigators saw clues to a scuffle when Enoch and Tony struggled. Tony got shot for protecting his family. Enoch forced his entry into the Butterfield house based on evidence. The place was in disarray as the double murder suspect was looking for something to steal.

The police released a photo of suspect Albert Enoch Johnson. Sergeant Holt said that Johnson did know the couple and it was not just a random crime. It is done with an intention.

