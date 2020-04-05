For the first time in two years, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are under the same roof at Windsor Castle undergoing isolation due to COVID-19.

The Queen, 93, left Buckingham Palace earlier in March to self-isolate at Windsor Castle. She will be staying there for the duration of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Prince Philip, 98, was flown in from Sandringham to join her.

The coronavirus outbreak has reunited the royal couple who have been married for 72 years together in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, who is heir to the throne has recently finished his self-isolation at his Birkhall home after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Prince Philip has been based at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk since he retired in 2017.

The couple, who wed in 1947, is expected to remain in the castle for the duration of the outbreak.

They are currently practicing social distancing while in quarantine.

Reports said the senior-most royal couple is in good health even after their son Prince Charles' diagnosis which raised alarm that other members of the family may have been infected by the illness as well.

The Prince of Wales, 71, was in self-isolation at the castle in Scotland with his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, when he was confirmed for the coronavirus.

However, a new report claimed that doctors are on alert for the frail Prince Philip. The 98-year-old is surmised to be "enormously vulnerable" to the illness.

The Queen and Prince Philip have been living with a distance of more than 100 miles apart for the past two and a half years.

After the Duke of Edinburgh moved away from the bustling streets of London to Norfolk on the Sandringham estate, the Queen is still the current head of state. Therefore, she needed to remain at Buckingham Palace because these quarters are the official working residence of the monarch.

The Queen released a statement she made in March confirming the reunion, "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty."

The monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh have always made efforts to keep their relationship in good terms despite the distance between them by regularly seeing one another as during the week or on weekends when the Queen is not working.

Because of Prince Philip's frail health, the news would provide the occasional update about him from time to time. But he still makes his presence known at events including the wedding ceremony of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle.

The monarch and the prince have been communicating through phone calls and letters since his retirement from the public in 2017.

While the Wood Farm is the duke's home, she spends her working week at Buckingham Palace and resides at Windsor Castle where she is said to feel most at home for the weekends.

Sandringham is also the Queen's favored summer home.

Prince Philip made an appearance (in photograph form) for her Christmas message, conveying he is very much on her mind.

