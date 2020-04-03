America's top medical expert on the coronavirus pandemic and a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is forced to toughen up his security as he is currently facing threats to his safety. He was given personal security from law enforcement who looks after him 24/7.

Dr. Fauci death threats

According to CNN, a law enforcement official from the Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General, the law enforcement arm of the agency, asked the US Marshals Service for assistance after Dr. Fauci received death threats. The Marshals immediately deputized HHS officers to be Dr. Fauci's personal security.

The Washington Post was the first to report about the death threats sent to Dr. Fauci and about his increased security. Last week, it was confirmed by CNN that there are several members of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department stationed at all times around Dr. Fauic's home. The police presence in his home is a response to the growing number of death threats received by Dr. Fauci, unfortunately the threats were not identified.

Dr. Fauci was asked by reporters about the situation during the White House coronavirus task force briefing on Wednesday, and also asked if the coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, is also receiving threats to her safety and if she has assigned security as well. He said that he was not able to answer.

Dr. Fauci said "Anything that has to do with security detail I would have to have you (ask your question) to the inspector general of HHS." He was referencing the Department of Health and Human Services. His response was interrupted by President Trump, who immediately stepped up to the podium to say that Dr. Fauci does not need protection.

According to President Trump "(He) doesn't need security, everybody loves them. Besides that, they'd be in big trouble if they ever attacked."

However, Dr. Fauci has been the face of the pandemic in America, with him appearing on almost every news show to show data about the severity of the virus and how important social distancing and self-isolation is. His profile has grown, and so has the concern for his safety. Not a lot of people have been a fan for Dr. Fauci as there are fervent right-wing voices that refuse to follow his advice to President Trump to keep America on lockdown to help stop the spread of the virus.

Who is Dr. Anthony Fauci?

Dr. Fauci was among the health advisers on President Trump's team. He encourages a continuation of the current guidelines such as social distancing and isolating after the President talked to business leaders and some conservative allies that the lockdown is more damaging than the virus, this is after the American economy is in the red because of the closing of nonessential businesses.

However, business leaders and Trump's conservative allies would need to wait longer, as President Trump extends the lockdown until April 30. This decision came right after Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx gave a strong presentation with the new models that showed 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die.

Dr. Fauci told CNN "You don't make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline. You may see in a relatively shorter period of time, when you're seeing the inkling of the flattening and coming down. But you know, you can't make an arbitrary decision until you see what you're dealing with. You need the data."

