Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle begin a new slate in Canada, the pair will reunite with the Queen and other members of the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day service next week. Markle and the Queen have developed a great friendship over the past couple of years, with Markle embarking on her first solo visit with the Queen weeks after her royal wedding in May 2018.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018, the Queen gained a confidant.

According to the author of "Royal Marriages: Diana, Camilla, Kate and Meghan and Princesses Who Did Not Live Happily Ever After," Susanna De Vries said that Meghan was the missing piece to help modernize the royal family further, along with her talent and educated mind.

An endearing factor about Markle is her close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth reportedly did not want Meghan to feel alienated like Princess Diana did, so she made an effort to reach out to the Duchess.

Given all of the hoopla that went down back in the day with the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret who was not allowed to marry her divorced beau, it would not have been surprising for the Queen to not protest against Prince Harry wanting to tie the knot with an American divorcee.

In June 2018 after her royal wedding, Markle accompanied Queen Elizabeth to a series of royal engagements in Cheshire wherein they giggled and chatted.

Markle's first official joint engagement with the Queen was significant for several reasons. The pair took an overnight train ride together and appeared to be having an absolute blast during their visit to Cheshire, U.K.

The former "Suits" star, 38, reflected on their friendship, "It's incredible to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the Monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother."

On their first encounter, Markle confessed that the meeting was surreal. Both came from wildly different backgrounds. Queen Elizabeth came from a long line of nobility and is the longest-reigning British monarch in history, while Markle is a young former actress introduced to the world of royal politics.

Since day one, both reportedly developed an instant bond out of a love for pets and care for public service.

The Queen invited Doria Ragland, Markle's mother, to tea at Buckingham Palace before Prince Harry and Markle's wedding which proved that she cares about having a relationship with her family.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe claimed the Queen has interacted far more with Markle than she typically does with those who marry into the royal family. He also pointed out that Markle's arrival into the royal family is more similar to Princess Diana's than Kate Middleton's.

